Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Genomma Lab Internacional Informs Total Prepayment Of Local Bond (CEBUR) LAB 14

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/30/2019 | 06:34pm EDT

MEXICO CITY, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Genomma Lab Internacional, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: LAB B) ("Genomma Lab" or "the Company"), one of the leading pharmaceutical and personal care product companies in Mexico with an expanding international presence, today announced that it prepaid the total amortization for local bond "LAB 14", adding to the principal the accrued interest. With this operation, Genomma Lab will continue to strengthen its operational and financial fundamentals.

About Genomma Lab Internacional
Genomma Lab Internacional, S.A.B. de C.V. is one of the fastest growing pharmaceutical and personal care products companies in Latin America. Genomma Lab develops, sells and markets a broad range of Premium branded products, many of which are leaders in the categories in which they compete in terms of sales and market share. The Company has a sound business model through a unique combination of a new product development process, consumer oriented marketing, a broad retail distribution network and a low‐cost, highly flexible supply chain operating model. For more information visit: www.genommalab.com  

Genomma Lab's shares are listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker "LABB" (Bloomberg: LABB:MM).

Note on Forward-Looking Statements
This report may contain certain forward-looking statements and information relating to the Company that reflect the current views and/or expectations of the Company and its management with respect to its performance, business and future events. Forward looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain words like "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "envisages," "will likely result," or any other words or phrases of similar meaning. Such statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We caution you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in this presentation and in oral statements made by authorized officers of the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of their dates. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/genomma-lab-internacional-informs-total-prepayment-of-local-bond-cebur-lab-14-300928128.html

SOURCE Genomma Lab Internacional, S.A.B. de C.V.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:04pMANCHESTER UNITED : Arsenal hold Man United 1-1 to go 4th in Premier League
AQ
07:03pDOWNER EDI : awarded contract at Goonyella Riverside coal mine
PU
07:03pROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED LAW FIRM, Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against The RealReal, Inc.; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm - REAL
GL
07:02pPWC : Global Revenues Up 7%[1] to US$42.4 Billion
PR
07:02pMICROSOFT : Slow-moving UK Organisations Risk Falling Behind the Rest of the World on AI
BU
07:01pENTERGY CORPORATION : Chairman and CEO to Present at Wolfe Research Utilities & Energy Conference
PR
07:01pBlackRidge Technology and NEC Asia Pacific Partner to Deliver Advanced Cybersecurity Solutions
PR
07:00pMediciNova Receives Notice of Allowance for New Patent Covering MN-001 for the Treatment of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis in China
GL
06:58pIRB BRASIL RESSEGUROS : Notice to the market Change in Audit Committee
PU
06:53pDISCOVERY : Look Out Below! New Season of ENGINEERING CATASTROPHES Premieres Oct. 2 on Science Channel
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group