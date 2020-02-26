Genomma Lab Internacional Reports Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2019 Results

MEXICO CITY, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Genomma Lab Internacional, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: LAB B) ("Genomma Lab" or "the Company"), today announced its results for the fourth quarter and the full year ended December 31, 2019. All figures included herein are stated in nominal Mexican pesos and have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

The following tables provide an abridged Income Statement, in millions of Mexican pesos. The margin for each figure represents its ratio to net sales and the percentage change in the fourth quarter and full year 2019 as compared with the same period in 2018:



Q4 2019 % Sales Q4 2018 % Sales Var. % Net Sales 3,263.3 100.0% 3,124.1 100.0% 4.5% Gross Profit 2,058.1 63.1% 2,007.3 64.3% 2.5% Operating Income 623.1 19.1% 552.0 17.7% 12.9% EBITDA(1) 662.4 20.3% 580.7 18.6% 14.1% Net Income 257.9 7.9% 205.8 6.6% 25.3%





FY 2019 % Sales FY 2018 % Sales Var. % Net Sales 12,755.9 100.0% 11,794.4 100.0% 8.2% Gross Profit 8,130.1 63.7% 7,764.7 65.8% 4.7% Operating Income 2,435.0 19.1% 2,301.1 19.5% 5.8% EBITDA(1) 2,571.2 20.2% 2,378.4 20.2% 8.1% Net Income 986.7 7.7% 1,109.5 9.4% (11.1)%





1) EBITDA defined as operating income before depreciation and amortization

Highlights

Q4-2019 Sales increased by Ps. 139.2 million; +4.5% year-on-year

Q4-2019 EBITDA margin reached 20.3%; +170 bps year-on-year expansion

FY-2019 Sales increased by Ps. 961.5 million; +8.2% year-on-year

BMV: LAB B 2019 Best performing stock within the S&P/BMV IPC Index

Capex Investments for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 reached Ps. 625.6 million.

Comments from the CEO

Mr. Jorge Brake, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "2019 was characterized by challenges, great achievements and exciting new opportunities for Genomma Lab. We began the year implementing Genomma's redesigned strategic plan, led by its four key pillars, which has meaningfully improved and strengthened our business model and enabled us to achieve improved results reflecting the renewed commitment throughout our organization." He added: "We expect 2020 to again present challenges, as well as new prospects to broaden our reach and fuel future growth. We will further leverage our strong and advantaged portfolio, best in class innovation, and the excellent go-to-market and supply capabilities for which Genomma is known. We'll also maintain our relentless focus on growth, operational performance and people to further build value for our stakeholders, partners, employees and investors."

About

Genomma Lab Internacional, S.A.B. de C.V. is one of the leading pharmaceutical and personal care products companies in Mexico with an increasing international presence. Genomma Lab develops, sells and markets a broad range of premium branded products, many of which are leaders in the categories in which they compete in terms of sales and market share. Genomma Lab relies on the combination of a successful new product development process, a consumer-oriented marketing, a broad retail distribution network and a low-cost, highly flexible operating model.

Genomma Lab's shares are listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker "LAB B" (Bloomberg: LABB:MM).

Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This report may contain certain forward-looking statements and information relating to the Company that reflect the current views and/or expectations of the Company and its management with respect to its performance, business and future events. Forward looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain words like "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "envisages," "will likely result," or any other words or phrases of similar meaning. Such statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We caution you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in this presentation and in oral statements made by authorized officers of the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of their dates. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

