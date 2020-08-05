Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Genotox Laboratories : Announces Availability of 1,500 COVID-19 Tests per Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/05/2020 | 11:11am EDT

Number of Tests Accepted per Day is Limited to Ensure Rapid Turnaround Time

Genotox Laboratories, an Austin, Texas based company, has announced the capacity to complete 1,500 COVID-19 tests per day. Sample collection is available at select locations in Austin and at all Genotox Clients.

“Our experience has shown that people want a test and a time-frame they can trust,” said Matthew McCarty, MD, founder and CEO of Genotox Labs. “We have the testing experience, and the highly efficient purpose-built workflows delivering accelerated turn-around time to ensure you know the truth as soon as possible, rather than waiting up to ten days or more in some cases,” he added.

Genotox Laboratories is a world class CLIA-certified lab that has processed over one million clinical test results. The company invented and is the market leader in providing DNA authenticated drug testing as well as full panel pharmacogenetic testing services. “Our team has extensive expertise using molecular analysis techniques to process and provide results in high volume every day to our Medical Providers and their patients,” said Shawn Lunney, Chief Operating Officer, Genotox Laboratories.

COVID-19 testing will initially be available via a nasopharyngeal nose swab at select locations in Austin. Over time, additional towns and cities across the U.S. will be added.

Initially, Genotox Laboratories will have available capacity to deliver three-day turnaround for up to 1,500 tests per day using RT-PCR “We are starting with limited availability, so that there are no delays in receiving your results. Timeliness of response is as important as accuracy with COVID-19 testing,” said Lunney.

Genotox Laboratories was founded in 2012 by Matthew McCarty, MD, when he became aware of the growing need for enhanced medication monitoring and personalized medicine. Genotox Laboratories is devoted to providing healthcare professionals and patients with accurate, dependable, and actionable toxicology and pharmacogenetic services.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
11:32aNEXT WEEK : Safe + Sound Week Virtual Speaker Series
PU
11:32aGEDIK YATIRIM : Pay Dışında Sermaye Piyasası Aracı İşlemlerine İlişkin Bildirim (Faiz İçeren)
PU
11:32aNAVISTAR INTERNATIONAL : And geotab team up to help simplify fleet management solutions
PU
11:32aIRKUT : Preliminary results of MC-21-300 aircraft tests on engines protection against water penetration are summed up
AQ
11:31aBOOKING HOLDINGS : to Make Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Press Release Available on Company's Investor Relations Website on Thursday, August 6
PR
11:31aLeading Healthcare Executives Discuss Their Experiences with COVID-19
PR
11:31aBIOINVENT INTERNATIONAL PUBL : repair rights issue of approximately SEK 139 million was heavily oversubscribed
AQ
11:31aH-GAC Announces Tow and Go Service Expansion to Harris County, Bellaire, Jersey Village, La Porte and Humble
BU
11:31aCOVID-19 IMPACTS : Automotive HD Maps Market will Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 17% through 2020-2024 | Adoption of Cloud-based HD Maps to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
11:31aInvenger Technologies, Inc. to be Acquired by One Inc
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : Trump's bid for a piece of Microsoft-TikTok deal could spur legal action
2BARCLAYS PLC : Britain's banks brace for $22 billion loan losses as outlook darkens
3BMW AG : BMW loses almost $800 million as sales slide during lockdowns
4AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V. : AHOLD DELHAIZE N : Raises Guidance After Reporting Market Beating 2Q Net Profit
5DEUTSCHE POST AG : DEUTSCHE POST AG : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group