Genotox Laboratories : Announces Availability of 1,500 COVID-19 Tests per Day

Number of Tests Accepted per Day is Limited to Ensure Rapid Turnaround Time

Genotox Laboratories, an Austin, Texas based company, has announced the capacity to complete 1,500 COVID-19 tests per day. Sample collection is available at select locations in Austin and at all Genotox Clients.

“Our experience has shown that people want a test and a time-frame they can trust,” said Matthew McCarty, MD, founder and CEO of Genotox Labs. “We have the testing experience, and the highly efficient purpose-built workflows delivering accelerated turn-around time to ensure you know the truth as soon as possible, rather than waiting up to ten days or more in some cases,” he added.

Genotox Laboratories is a world class CLIA-certified lab that has processed over one million clinical test results. The company invented and is the market leader in providing DNA authenticated drug testing as well as full panel pharmacogenetic testing services. “Our team has extensive expertise using molecular analysis techniques to process and provide results in high volume every day to our Medical Providers and their patients,” said Shawn Lunney, Chief Operating Officer, Genotox Laboratories.

COVID-19 testing will initially be available via a nasopharyngeal nose swab at select locations in Austin. Over time, additional towns and cities across the U.S. will be added.

Initially, Genotox Laboratories will have available capacity to deliver three-day turnaround for up to 1,500 tests per day using RT-PCR “We are starting with limited availability, so that there are no delays in receiving your results. Timeliness of response is as important as accuracy with COVID-19 testing,” said Lunney.

Genotox Laboratories was founded in 2012 by Matthew McCarty, MD, when he became aware of the growing need for enhanced medication monitoring and personalized medicine. Genotox Laboratories is devoted to providing healthcare professionals and patients with accurate, dependable, and actionable toxicology and pharmacogenetic services.

