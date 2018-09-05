Genscape : Gulf of Mexico Oil Production Shut Ahead of Storm Gordon, U.S. Gulf Coast Prepares for Landfall

Tropical Storm Gordon is expected to make landfall on September 4 over the lower Mississippi Valley. Meteorologists expect the storm to become a category one hurricane, bringing heavy rainfall, high winds and potentially three to five feet of storm surge to the region. A little more than a year after Hurricane Harvey ravaged the area, Gulf Coast facilities are quick to prepare for the region's first storm of the season. Genscape's Daily Production Data, North American Refinery Intelligence Service and Ethylene Cracker Monitoring Service informs users on where and what could be affected.

As of early September 4, Gulf of Mexico oil production decreased about 150,000 bpd, or about 8.5 percent of total Gulf of Mexico production, as offshore Gulf of Mexico oil production began shutting on September 3 in anticipation of Gordon, according to Genscape's U.S. Production Forecast. Anadarko's Horn Mountain and Marlin production platforms were shut in and evacuated on September 3. Hess followed closely and shut in the Tubular Bells platform on September 4, after reducing volumes to 50 percent on September 3. Genscape's data also shows slight dip in oil production at BP's Thunder Horse, down at least 15 percent, in the first few days of September.

No planned refinery shutdowns due to the storm had been announced, as of September 4. Chevron's 330,000 bpd Pascagoula, MS, refinery is the closest to landfall estimates. A September 3 Reuters report noted Chevron was monitoring the storm and preparing for the wind and rain, but as of 1:00 p.m. (EDT) September 4, all monitored units remained online, according to Genscape's North American Refinery Intelligence Service.

Also, as of September 4, no ethylene cracker facilities had announced planned shutdowns ahead of Gordon, which is currently forecast to stay to the east of Louisiana's several ethylene crackers. Genscape monitors 77 percent of Gulf Coast ethylene cracking capacity as part of the Ethylene Cracker Monitoring Service.

While Genscape has not detected any significant changes in refinery or ethylene cracker operations, the port of Pascagoula closed and ports from New Orleans, LA, to Mobile, AL, restricted inbound access to vessels less than 500 tons, according to Reuters.

As storm Gordon makes landfall and progresses onward, Genscape will continue to provide updates on the impact to the operational status of these facilities. Customers will receive alerts on any operational changes detected, or be informed that operations continue as normal, at units in the path of the storm.