Genstar Capital : Announces Completion of Advarra Acquisition

SAN FRANCISCO, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Genstar Capital, a leading private equity firm focused on investments in targeted segments of the financial services, healthcare, industrial technology and software industries, announced today that it has completed the previously announced acquisition of Advarra (the "Company"), a leading provider of compliance solutions that are critical to the drug development process, from Linden Capital Partners.

Advarra is a leading provider of institutional review board (IRB), institutional biosafety committee (IBC) and research quality and compliance services, which are mandated by regulatory agencies for all trial protocols, patient forms, site initiations and trial modifications. The Company serves leading pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and contract research organizations (CROs), as well as academic medical centers, hospital systems, investigative site networks, and therapeutic research consortia, and has relationships with over 3,200 institutional sites. Advarra is headquartered in Columbia, MD and was formed through the merger of Chesapeake IRB and Schulman IRB in 2017; on February 28, 2019, the Company completed its acquisition of Quorum Review.

Advarra, headquartered in Columbia, MD, provides institutional review board (IRB), institutional biosafety committee (IBC), and global research compliance services to clinical trial sponsors, CROs, hospital systems, academic medical centers, and investigators. Its robust regulatory expertise and innovative technology ensure the highest standards of research review are met, while putting participants first and meeting complex human research protection oversight requirements. Advarra supports all phases of research across multiple therapeutic areas. Visit www.advarra.com.

Genstar Capital is a leading private equity firm that has been actively investing in high quality companies for over 30 years. Based in San Francisco, Genstar works in partnership with its management teams and its network of strategic advisors to transform its portfolio companies into industry-leading businesses. Genstar currently has approximately $17 billion of assets under management and targets investments focused on targeted segments of the financial services, healthcare, industrial technology and software industries. For more information on Genstar, please visit: www.gencap.com.

Linden Capital Partners is a Chicago-based private equity firm focused exclusively on investing in the healthcare industry. Linden's strategy is based upon three elements: i) healthcare specialization, ii) integrated private equity and operating expertise, and iii) strategic relationships with large corporations. Linden invests in middle market platforms across the medical products, specialty distribution, pharmaceutical, and services segments of healthcare. For more information, please visit www.lindenllc.com.

