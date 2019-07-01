Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Genstar Capital : Names Carolyn Greenwalt Chief Compliance Officer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/01/2019 | 07:46am EDT

SAN FRANCISCO, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Genstar Capital ("Genstar"), a leading private equity firm focused on investments in targeted segments of the financial services, healthcare, industrial technology and software industries, announced today the appointment of Carolyn Greenwalt as Chief Compliance Officer responsible for regulatory compliance and risk management.

Ryan Clark, President and Managing Director at Genstar, said, "As we continue the growth and development of our firm, we are confident Carolyn's extensive experience in the public and private sectors will help Genstar stay abreast of regulatory issues and optimize compliance.  We are committed to maintaining the highest standards in all of our professional actions and her considerable expertise is a strong addition to our firm.  We are pleased to welcome Carolyn to our team."

Ms. Greenwalt previously served as an Attorney Adviser at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Prior to that, she held various legal and compliance roles in both the public and private sectors. She was Associate General Counsel for the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts, as well as In-House Counsel & Vice-President of Compliance at Medley Management, an alternative asset management firm.  She is a graduate of the University of San Diego and Golden Gate University School of Law.

About Genstar Capital

Genstar Capital is a leading private equity firm that has been actively investing in high quality companies for over 30 years. Based in San Francisco, Genstar works in partnership with its management teams and its network of strategic advisors to transform its portfolio companies into industry-leading businesses. Genstar currently has approximately $17 billion of assets under management and targets investments focused on targeted segments of the financial services, healthcare, industrial technology and software industries. For more information on Genstar, please visit: www.gencap.com.

Contact: Chris Tofalli          
Chris Tofalli Public Relations                                                                        
914-834-4334

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/genstar-capital-names-carolyn-greenwalt-chief-compliance-officer-300878243.html

SOURCE Genstar Capital


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:06aBOEHRINGER INGELHEIM : Expands Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) R&D Pipeline With New First-in-Class Compound from Yuhan Corporation
BU
08:06aWiley Announces Agreement to Acquire Zyante Inc.
BU
08:06aKurt Rataski Joins Alliant
BU
08:06aPUMA BIOTECHNOLOGY : Submits a Supplemental New Drug Application to U.S. FDA for Neratinib to Treat HER2-Positive Metastatic Breast Cancer
BU
08:06aFIVERR : To Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on August 8, 2019
BU
08:05aMOBILEIRON : Mobile Device Authentication With Biometric-Based Access Bridges the Gap Between High-Security and Low-Friction, According to New Research
BU
08:05aAVAYA : Receives 2019 Unified Communications Product of the Year Award
BU
08:05aGLOBAL BRASS & COPPER HOLDINGS, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
08:05aSANSAR : Partners with Monstercat to Create a Global Destination for Live Music & Virtual Entertainment
BU
08:04aEU leaders suspend talks without deal on top jobs, Macron fumes
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About