Gentlemen's Course Educates Locals on Human Trafficking at Historic Fort Harrison with 2019 Gentlemen's Ball

CLEARWATER, Fla., June 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On June 8th, Christopher King, grandson of Jazz Legend BB King and founder of the Gentlemen’s Course, hosted the annual ”Gentlemen’s Ball Against Human Trafficking” in the auditorium of the historic Fort Harrison with 425 guests in attendance, raising over $10,000 for the Gentlemen’s Course program.



Cristian Vargas, Executive Director of United for Human Rights Florida, served as the MC for the evening. He opened the event by detailing his initial meeting with Mr. King and the partnership between the Gentlemen’s Course and the United for Human Rights program.

Following Mr. Vargas was keynote speaker Ms. Connie Rose, a human trafficking survivor. Ms. Rose spoke about how she endured being trafficked by her father starting at the age of 13 until escaping at the age of 19. She now uses that experience to give a message of hope to those who have been similarly victimized. Ms. Rose emphasized the importance of educating people of all ages on the different signs of human trafficking and the necessity to empower fellow survivors. She was awarded the “Lady of the Year” by Mr. King for her accomplishments.

Mr. King then called up on stage five volunteers of the Gentlemen’s Course program. The young men and women were awarded the President’s Volunteer Service Award and pin for their contributions toward improving the lives of youth within the Tampa Bay Area.

The Gentlemen’s Course is a nonprofit which assists at-risk youth learn life skills and educates them on their human rights in partnership with the United for Human Rights program based on the United Nations’ Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

The night was capped by a live concert by Ukulele loop artist EEMS and the Church of Scientology’s Flag Band. Guests stayed for hours enjoying the dancing during the concert and mingling after the event.

“United for Human Rights Florida has worked with the Gentlemen’s Course for over 5 years.” said Cristian Vargas. “Together, with the support of the Church of Scientology we bring to life what Humanitarian L. Ron Hubbard said ‘Human rights must be made a fact, not an idealistic dream.’”

The next Gentlemen’s Ball is scheduled to happen in the Fort Harrison Hotel in January 2019. Tickets can be purchased from Eventbrite.com.

For more information or to get involved with the Gentlemen’s Course or Youth for Human Rights, please contact the Human Rights Center in Downtown Clearwater at (727) 467-6960 .

About United for Human Rights Florida:

United for Human Rights is an international non-profit, non-religious educational program based off of the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Its purpose is to teach youth their human rights to create valuable advocates for tolerance and peace. United for Human Rights is one of eight humanitarian programs the Church of Scientology supports. It was Scientology Founder, L. Ron Hubbard who said, “Human rights must be made a fact, not an idealistic dream."

Michael Soltero

(727) 467-6860