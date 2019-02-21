Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Gentrack : Mojo Power deploys Gentrack billing and customer information system

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/21/2019 | 04:30pm EST

Gentrack Group Ltd (NZX/ASX: GTK) is delighted to welcome ION Group and its energy brand Mojo Power, to its growing community of innovative utilities customers.

Following Ion Group's review of solutions to support its growth aspirations, the Group selected Junifer, Gentrack's subscription-based billing and customer information solution currently used by over 40 utilities in the UK, Australia and New Zealand.

Gentrack Country Manager Paul King said that the project marks the first deployment of the Junifer billing solution into Australia's competitive energy market offering Mojo significant cost-to-serve advantages.

'There are growing pressures for energy retailers to automate and digitise key back office and customer engagement processes. The deployment of Junifer in the cloud at Amazon Web Services, gives Mojo a strong platform on which it can deliver innovative products and services around its solar offering, and scale quickly as it continues to expand its position in the market', said King.

Mojo continues to build its business around innovative green energy solutions, working with customers to reduce their dependence on the grid and to benefit from their own solar installations. Customers with solar are empowered with Mojo's tools, enabling them to optimise the benefits of their solar systems including a healthy feed-in tariff for supplying excess capacity to the market.

Craig Mallory, Mojo Power Chief Operating Officer, said 'Our energy business is all about delivering innovation and accurate information so our customers can control their energy use. Continual innovation is at the heart of what we do. We went looking for a partner with the billing information technology and ethos that gave us the capability to deliver on our promises to our customers. Gentrack was the perfect fit and we're excited about what this partnership will enable us to achieve

King added: 'Utilities globally are looking for new ways to craft an advantage in the competitive market. Mojo has done extremely well in leveraging its expertise in the renewable energy market with a strong offering built around solar solutions. Another exciting acquisition by the Ion Group includes People Energy, who aim to keep energy simple, further cementing the group as a rising star in the sector.'

Gentrack has deployed its software to energy utilities in Australia for over 25 years, building critical market expertise that has enabled the successful localisation of the Junifer billing and customer information system to operate in Australia's National Electricity Market (NEM). Mojo went live on Junifer in early December, laying a strong billing and customer information platform that now enables further consolidation of core systems across the group.

Disclaimer

Gentrack Group Limited published this content on 22 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2019 21:29:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:47pCVR ENERGY INC - 10-K - Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
AQ
04:47pPARSLEY ENERGY : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:46pCHESAPEAKE LODGING TRUST : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
04:46pSPOK : Sets Date to Report 2018 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results
BU
04:46pGENERAL ELECTRIC CO : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
04:46pBOINGO WIRELESS : Announces Appointment of New CEO
BU
04:46pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Markel Corporation – MKL
GL
04:45pALLEGHANY : 2018 Annual Letter (PDF 166 KB)
PU
04:45pHUMANA : Annual report which provides a comprehensive overview of the company for the past year
PU
04:45pEMPIRE RESORTS : Sc 13d/a
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Warren Buffett Can't Find Anything Big to Buy
2BARCLAYS : BARCLAYS : 2018 Profit Below Analyst Expectations, Backs Returns Targets
3HENKEL AG & CO KGAA : HENKEL : Expects Further Growth After Posting 2018 Net Profit Rise
4APPLE : APPLE TO CHINESE CONSUMERS : Buy a New iPhone for Under $30 a Month, Interest Free
5NORDEX SE : NORDEX GROUP: Preliminary figures for 2018 confirm guidance

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.