GeoLinks : Formally Approved by USAC to Begin CAF Build Out

On Wednesday, June 5th, 2019 the Universal Service
Administrative Company (USAC)
formally approved GeoLinks
to start receiving funding for the Company’s Connect America Fund Phase
II (CAF II) buildout in California and Nevada. Announced
by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) in August of 2018 as
the largest CAF II winner in the state of California, and 5th
largest winner in the nation overall, with GeoLinks’ deployment plans
and Letters of Credit officially approved, the innovative telecom will
officially begin broadband deployment this summer.
Awarded a total of $87.8M in the auction, GeoLinks
will provide more than 11,000 rural locations across California and
Nevada with Internet at 100 megabits per second. The Company is also
confident that this new infrastructure will simultaneously reduce the
cost of bringing high speed broadband access to anchor institutions,
such as Schools, Libraries, Hospitals, and Community Colleges,
throughout both states.
“We are thrilled to have officially cleared both the FCC and USAC’s
approval process for CAF II,” stated GeoLinks’ Co-Founder and CEO Skyler
Ditchfield. “While the announcement back in August was undoubtedly
exciting, we are now officially in the position to begin deployment
throughout both states.”
With the GeoLinks’ team fully prepared to break ground, the Company is
now looking forward to participating in the FCC’s LIFT America Act,
which will support another $40B worth of broadband infrastructure
deployment in aims of closing the digital divide.
For media inquiries and interview requests, please contact Lexie
Smith at LSmith@geolinks.com
About GeoLinks
Headquartered in Southern California, GeoLinks
is a leading telecommunications company and competitive local exchange
carrier (CLEC) public utility, nationally recognized for its innovative
Internet and Digital
Voice solutions. Ranked first in category on Inc. Magazine’s Inc.
5000 Fastest Growing Companies in America in both 2017 and 2018,
GeoLinks delivers Enterprise-Grade Internet, Digital Voice, SD-WAN, Cloud
On-ramping, Layer 2 Transport, and both Public and Private Turnkey
Network Construction expertly tailored for businesses and Anchor
Institutions nationwide.
GeoLinks’ accelerated success is largely due to its flagship product, ClearFiber™,
which offers dedicated business-class Internet with unlimited bandwidth,
true network redundancy, and guaranteed speeds reaching up to 10
Gbps. Named “Most
Disruptive Technology” in the 2018 Central Coast Innovation Awards,
GeoLinks’ ClearFiber™ network is backed by a carrier-grade Service Level
Agreement boasting 99.999% uptime and 24/7 in-house customer support.
With an average installation period of 4 to 7 days, GeoLinks is proud to
offer the most resilient and scalable fixed wireless network on the
market.
