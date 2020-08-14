Log in
GeoLinks : Recognized Globally as Great Place to Work

08/14/2020 | 03:05pm EDT

With a 92 percent confidence rating, GeoLinks celebrates its third consecutive year of recognition

GeoLinks recently announced that it is once again, Great Place to Work-Certified™. A significant achievement, certification is validated by gathering employee feedback through Great Place to Work’s rigorous, data-driven method. The most recent certification confirms that 9 out of 10 employees have a consistently positive experience at GeoLinks. A summary of GeoLinks’s ratings can be found at http://reviews.greatplacetowork.com/geolinks.

“We are thrilled to be Great Place to Work-Certified™,” said GeoLinks President Ryan Adams. “It shows that our commitment to creating an inclusive, motivating and inspiring workplace is recognized and appreciated by our employees. It also continues to hold us accountable so that as we grow, we continue to measure our success not only by performance metrics, but by the overwhelmingly positive mindset that is present throughout our organization.”

“We congratulate GeoLinks on their Certification,” said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Best Workplace List Research at Great Place to Work. “Organizations that earn their employees’ trust create great workplace cultures that deliver outstanding business results.”

According to the study, 92 percent of employees at GeoLinks say it is a great place to work, compared to 59 percent of employees at a typical U.S.-based company.

About GeoLinks

Headquartered in Southern California, GeoLinks is a leading telecommunications company and competitive local exchange carrier (CLEC) public utility, nationally recognized for its innovative Internet and Hosted Voice solutions. Ranked on Inc. Magazine’s Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies in America three-years running, GeoLinks delivers Enterprise-Grade Internet, Hosted Voice, SD-WAN, Cloud On-ramping, Layer 2 Transport, and both Public and Private Turnkey Network Construction expertly tailored for businesses and Anchor Institutions nationwide.

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees around the world and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Great Place to Work helps organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. Emprising®, their culture management platform, empowers leaders with the surveys, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Their unparalleled benchmark data is used to recognize Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies and the Best Workplaces™ in the US and more than 60 countries, including the 100 Best Companies to Work For® and World’s Best list published annually in Fortune. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a Great Place to Work For All™.

To learn more, visit greatplacetowork.com, listen to the podcast Better by Great Place to Work, and read “A Great Place to Work for All.” Join the community on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.


© Business Wire 2020
