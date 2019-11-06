GeoPark Announces Initiation of Quarterly Dividends

GeoPark Limited (“GeoPark” or the “Company”) (NYSE: GPRK), a leading independent Latin American oil and gas explorer, operator and consolidator with operations and growth platforms in Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Brazil, Chile and Ecuador, today announced that its Board of Directors declared the initiation of a quarterly cash dividend of $0.0413 per share.

Quarterly Cash Dividend

GeoPark Board of Directors declared the initiation of a quarterly cash dividend of $0.0413 per share to be paid on December 10, 2019, to the shareholders of record at the close of business on November 22, 2019

The quarterly cash dividend complements the existing share buyback program, which as of the date of this release has returned $72.6 million in value during 2019

With the announcement of the work program and investment guidelines for 2020, GeoPark plans to deliver another year of production growth, strong operational and financial performance and free cash flow generation while remaining committed to returning value to its shareholders

James F. Park, Chief Executive Officer of GeoPark, said: “Following our long-term, risk-balanced, diversified portfolio business plan, GeoPark has achieved a unique track record of growing production, reserves and net present value for 17 straight years. Everything in our business begins with our on-the-ground operational performance – and these consistent results have created significant value for our shareholders by making GeoPark the top-performing E&P on the NYSE in 2017 and 2018. To complement this share price increase (up more than 330% since January 2017), we implemented an ambitious share buyback program in late 2018 and throughout 2019. Now, as an additional way to share our superior financial results and free cash flow directly with our shareholders, GeoPark has decided to initiate a quarterly cash dividend payment, effective beginning this quarter. We believe that a company that can consistently execute, invest, grow, and return value back to its shareholders, all funded from its own cashflow, is the right model for our industry today.”

