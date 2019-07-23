Log in
Geocann Launches Patent-Protected Cannabis Formulations For Rapid Uptake Edible and Beverage Products

07/23/2019 | 05:30pm EDT

FORT COLLINS, Colo., July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Geocann is proud to announce that the company has successfully commercialized a portfolio of food and beverage cannabis formulations that utilize the multi-patented VESIsorb® delivery system for dramatically improved absorption and bioavailability. Improved bioavailability directly translates to delivering higher cannabinoid blood plasma levels that ensure optimized therapeutic benefits. The company reports that the data supports Tmax is substantially shorter in cannabinoid products formulated with VESIsorb®

“It is well-documented that cannabinoids are difficult for the body to absorb, and therefore have very slow onset that often takes hours for consumers to receive the desired benefits, sometimes leading to over-consumption and even hospital visits,” said Jesse Lopez, CEO and founder. “Geocann has addressed this number one edible marketplace need by utilizing the VESIsorb® delivery system and providing a safe and more effective solution with fast-acting and predictable onset.”

The company states it has successfully manufactured these formulations in an array of products, including chocolates, gummies, fruit bites, protein bars, stick-pack powders, wellness drinks, and non-alcoholic beers. This launch follows a May announcement of VESIsorb® formulated cannabinoid soft gel products, making the delivery system the industry’s only solution to be utilized in such a wide range of applications.

“Formulations utilizing VESIsorb® ensure that health conscious consumers receive the maximum benefits from key cannabinoids, like cannabidiol (CBD), tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), and cannabigerol (CBG),” said Marc Weder, Chief Scientific Officer. “These new food and beverage formulations are a showcase of Geocann’s commitment to consumer safety and product efficacy by transferring a rigorous product development protocol to the large-scale commercial production of the most sought-after cannabis products.”

Geocann has worldwide exclusivity for cannabinoids formulated with VESIsorb®, and the company is quickly partnering with strategic brand leaders in key channels of distribution to deliver its robust portfolio of patent-protected products in the industrial hemp, medical marijuana, and adult-use marijuana markets, both in the United States and international markets.  

About Geocann
Geocann is a global cannabis organization led by experienced leadership with scientific and technical expertise for pioneering new innovations in natural health products and solutions. Its focus is combining clinically-researched cannabinoids with technologically-advanced and patented innovations that provide product differentiation with superior therapeutic performance and unmatched supporting evidence. Geocann owns a robust intellectual property portfolio, including the worldwide exclusivity for cannabinoids formulated with VESIsorb®. For more information, please visit www.geocann.com.

About VESIsorb®
VESIsorb® is the leading delivery system innovation for dramatically improving the bioavailability of poorly absorbed ingredients, like cannabinoids. Since 2005, the advancement and superiority of this colloidal droplet delivery system have consistently been demonstrated in well-designed pilot and peer reviewed published pharmacokinetic absorption and bioavailability studies as well as third-party meta-analyses. For more information, please visit www.vesisorb.com.

For more information and interview requests, please contact Sam Davidson at 970-657-2479 or sam@geocann.com.

© GlobeNewswire 2019
