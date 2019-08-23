Log in
Geocann is first-to-market introducing cannabigerol (CBG) formulations utilizing the VESIsorb® drug delivery system

08/23/2019 | 11:01am EDT

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Aug. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Geocann is proud to announce that the company has successfully commercialized the first cannabigerol (CBG) soft gel products that utilize the multi-patented VESIsorb® delivery system for optimal absorption and measured bioavailability. The initial step is utilizing proprietary extraction technology to isolate and concentrate the CBG that allows Geocann to use its technical formulation expertise to address the active ingredient’s performance as it relates to dissolution, absorption, and bioavailability.

The first of two formulations is a combination of CBG and cannabidiol (CBD) while the second is a mono-CBG formulation. Both products include strategic inclusions of beta-caryophyllene (BCP) which has been shown to have synergistic effects as agonists for the CB2, 5-HT1A and glycine receptors.

“These product launches further advance Geocann’s leadership position as product development specialists that provide science-backed solutions to the industry’s formulation challenges,” said Marc Weder, Chief Scientific Officer. “The marketplace is demanding advancements beyond just CBD products and we are supremely positioned to deliver these solutions with more than three decades of research and product development expertise.”

Weder states that while the interest is high to include CBG (and other emerging cannabinoids and terpenes) in new formulations, the poor solubility and dissolution must be addressed to provide superior product solutions with the optimized absorption, bioavailability, and maximum therapeutic benefits consumers are seeking.

“Geocann has accomplished these results and has successfully transferred a rigorous product development protocol to the large-scale commercial production of soft gel capsules, topicals, foods, beverages, and sublinguals that combine these active ingredients with the VESIsorb® technology,” said Weder.

Geocann has worldwide exclusivity for cannabinoids formulated with VESIsorb®, and the company is quickly partnering with strategic brand leaders in key channels of distribution to deliver its robust portfolio of patent-protected products.

“The combination of CBD, CBG, and BCP powered by VESIsorb® in an elegant soft gel capsule is an important industry milestone,” said Jesse Lopez, CEO and founder. “Geocann will continue to pioneer the advancement of new cannabinoids, like CBG, CBN, and THCV, as it’s a privilege to offer these first-to-market opportunities to our brand partners.”

About Geocann
Geocann is a global cannabis organization led by experienced leadership with scientific and technical expertise for pioneering new innovations in natural health products and solutions. Its focus is combining clinically-researched cannabinoids with technologically-advanced and patented innovations that provide product differentiation with superior therapeutic performance and unmatched supporting evidence. For more information, please visit www.geocann.com.

About VESIsorb®
VESIsorb® is the leading delivery system innovation for dramatically improving the bioavailability of poorly absorbed ingredients, like cannabinoids. Since 2005, the advancement and superiority of this colloidal droplet delivery system have consistently been demonstrated in well-designed pilot and peer reviewed published pharmacokinetic absorption and bioavailability studies. For more information, please visit www.vesisorb.com.

For more information and interview requests, please contact Sam Davidson at 970-657-2479 or sam@geocann.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a46fa4f9-dbd3-4fb6-842d-40ecb895fee5

Primary Logo

CBG-CBD Soft Gels Powered By VESIsorb

Geocann has worldwide exclusivity for cannabinoids formulated with VESIsorb®, and the company is quickly partnering with strategic brand leaders in key channels of distribution to deliver its robust portfolio of patent-protected products.

