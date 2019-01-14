Geocentric Media: DistrictOfColumbia.com is now Available for Acquisition

WASHINGTON, LOS ANGELES and NEW YORK CITY, Jan. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The ultra-premium, exact match geo domain name, DistrictOfColumbia.com, is now available for sale.



The District of Columbia is not only home to the United States' 3 branches of Government, it also contains the largest concentration of political, cultural, educational, and historical attractions anywhere. The White House, Lincoln Memorial, US Capitol and Library of Congress, The Vietnam Veterans and Korean War Veterans Memorial, National Archives Museum, United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, Smithsonian Institute, Smithsonian’s National Zoo, John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial, National Air & Space Museum, National Museum of African Art, National Portrait Gallery, National Museum of American History and many more attractions. Major universities include American University, Catholic University, Georgetown, Howard University, Johns Hopkins Advanced International Studies, and the University of District of Columbia.

“With a population of over 6,000,000 in the major metropolitan area, along with annual tourism of over 20,000,000 visitors, DistrictOfColumbia.com can become a major city and travel and tourism portal. However, there is a much greater allure because of the political climate and the need for credible news and media outlets,” states Fred Mercaldo, the owner of DistrictOfColumbia.com.

With 908 million search results for “District of Columbia” found in a recent Google search, the value of this domain is apparent and lucrative for investors. With the proper site and content development, this domain has the potential to top-list for many related keywords that are high value including: District of Columbia, Washington D.C., tourist attractions in DC, DC tourist guide and countless others.

“This brand name is also ideal for major media companies, political-based news organizations, news aggregators, and even the Democratic or Republican parties themselves,” Mercaldo adds. “We intend to open discussions with all interested parties and make a decision as quickly as possible.”

The DistrictOfColumbia.com is listed at Cities.cc, a domain brokerage dedicated to the representation of pure City brands.

Interested parties can make an offer on this domain by contacting Mercaldo directly at: Info@GeocentricMedia.com ; the minimum bid for DistrictOfColumbia.com is $350,000.

About Geocentric Media

Fred Mercaldo is the CEO and Founder of Geocentric Media, Inc, a Scottsdale Arizona based corporation that represents over 400 pure City digital brands. For more information about Geocentric Media, please visit GeocentricMedia.com. Geocentric Media handles all of the software development, content, sales, marketing and advertising functions for all of the managed and/or owned sites, and procures both national and local partnerships. Fred can be reached directly at: (602)859-3786.

