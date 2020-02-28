Geomarketing Software Market 2020-2024 | Growing Need to Improve Business Efficiencies to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the geomarketing software market and it is poised to grow by USD 12.41 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 26% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Geomarketing Software Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Geomarketing Software Market is segmented as below:

Deployment

Cloud-based

On-premises

Location

Outdoor

Indoor

Geographic Segmentation

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

Geomarketing Software Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our geomarketing software market report covers the following areas:

Geomarketing Software Market Size

Geomarketing Software Market Trends

Geomarketing Software Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies use of AI in geomarketing software for digital advertising as one of the prime reasons driving the geomarketing software market growth during the next few years.

Geomarketing Software Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the geomarketing software market, including some of the vendors such as Adobe Inc., Alphabet Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Environmental Systems Research Institute Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Qualcomm Inc., Salesforce.com Inc. and Software AG. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the geomarketing software market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Geomarketing Software Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist geomarketing software market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the geomarketing software market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the geomarketing software market

Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of geomarketing software market vendors

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

2.1 Preface

2.2 Preface

2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2019

Market outlook

Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DEPLOYMENT

Market segmentation by deployment

Comparison by deployment

Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

On-premises - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by deployment

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY LOCATION

Market segmentation by location

Comparison by location

Outdoor - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Indoor - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by location

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Advent of big data and location-based analytics

Evolution of programmatic advertisement buying

Use of AI in geomarketing software for digital advertising

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Adobe Inc.

Alphabet Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Environmental Systems Research Institute Inc.

International Business Machines Corp.

Microsoft Corp.

Oracle Corp.

Qualcomm Inc.

Salesforce.com Inc.

Software AG

PART 15: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 16: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

