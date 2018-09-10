George Barry Cauthen to Receive the American Inns of Court 2018 Bankruptcy Inn Alliance Distinguished Service Award

George
Barry Cauthen has been selected to receive the 2018
Bankruptcy Inn Alliance Distinguished Service Award by the American
Inns of Court. The award will be presented in San Antonio, Texas, during
the National Conference of Bankruptcy Judges in October.
Cauthen is a partner with Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP in
Columbia, South Carolina, where he specializes in creditor bankruptcy
law. He is a Certified Specialist in Bankruptcy Law by the Supreme Court
of South Carolina. He has represented creditors in bankruptcy and has
appeared before the courts of more than a dozen states. Cauthen has also
served as a bankruptcy consultant to the courts of New York, Puerto
Rico, the Slovak Republic, the Republic of Macedonia, the Republic of
Armenia, and Bulgaria.
The South Carolina Bar Foundation honored Cauthen with its DuRant
Distinguished Public Service Award in 2016. He also received the J.
Bratton Davis Professionalism Award from the South Carolina Bankruptcy
Law Association and an award from the Turnaround Management Association
for Non-Profit Company Transaction of the Year.
After receiving his bachelor’s degree, Cauthen served in the U.S. Navy
as a deck, gunnery and legal officer. He earned his JD from the
University of South Carolina School of Law in 1976 and served as a clerk
to the U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of South Carolina, from 1982 to
1989. Cauthen returned to the University of South Carolina to earn an
MPA in 1984.
The Bankruptcy Inn Alliance Distinguished Service Award was developed as
a way to recognize ongoing dedication to the highest standards of the
legal profession, the rule of law, and the demonstration of personal
ethics and integrity as expressed in the professional creed of the
American Inns of Court, and specifically dedicated to a judge or
attorney who has practiced in the field of bankruptcy law.
The American
Inns of Court, headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia, inspires the
legal community to advance the rule of law by achieving the highest
level of professionalism through example, education, and mentoring. The
organization’s membership includes more than 31,000 federal, state, and
local judges; lawyers; law professors; and law students in nearly 380
chapters nationwide and more than 100,000 alumni members. More
information is available at www.innsofcourt.org.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180910005005/en/