George Smith Partners : Builds on Success with New Promotion

02/12/2020 | 09:02am EST

Firm adds Managing Director to leadership in response to record growth

After a highly successful 2019, George Smith Partners, a leading commercial real estate capital markets advisor, announced today that Principal/Managing Director Malcolm Davies will join Jonathan Lee and Shahin Yazdi to lead the day-to-day strategy and operations for the firm.

“Over the past few years, our business has grown significantly, not just in the size of our average transaction and our loan production but also in the complexity of the capital structure. The Company’s Principals agree that Malcolm has the unique leadership skills to join co-Principals and Managing Directors, Jonathan Lee and Shahin Yazdi to help lead GSP’s future direction and to help our clients benefit from the ever-changing capital markets,” said Gary M. Tenzer, Principal/Co-Founder.

As part of the management team, Davies will help drive the firm’s team to achieve its big picture goals for the year, while still remaining deeply involved with the management of his team, The Davies Group. A key component of Davies’ marketing vision for George Smith Partners includes an increased focus on private events to elevate the firm’s profile with both lenders and investors.

“Our firm’s strength is a customer experience that no one else can match,” said Davies. “Real estate developers are the original entrepreneurs, and we have the entrepreneurial mindset of getting things done. Clients are able to tap into the power of our leadership team and our entire staff -- no matter who their point of contact is within the firm.”

Davies has been with George Smith Partners since 2011. He brought extensive industry knowledge as a developer to the capital markets, serving as a capital advisor. Prior to joining George Smith Partners, Davies had his own real estate investment & advisory firm, Davies Investments Inc.

The Principals of George Smith Partners are Steve Bram, Malcolm Davies, Antonio Hachem, Jonathan Lee, Gary Mozer, Bryan Shaffer, Gary Tenzer and Shahin Yazdi.

About George Smith Partners

Celebrating 25 years in business, George Smith Partners is a leading national provider of capital market advisory services to the commercial real estate industry. The firm specializes in arranging financing for commercial and multifamily properties, including acquisition, construction, bridge and permanent loans, as well as mezzanine loans, highly leveraged participating loans and joint venture equity. The company has arranged more than $58 billion in financing since its inception. Additional information about George Smith Partners is available at www.GSPartners.com.


© Business Wire 2020
