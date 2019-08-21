Log in
Georgetown University : Welcomes New and Returning Students

08/21/2019 | 01:13pm EDT

Georgetown Welcomes New and Returning Students

At the start of the school year, students begin or return to traditions such as the Welcome Back Jack! BBQ and the Mass of the Holy Spirit, as well as Weeks of Welcome events that run through October. View more photos as students start the 2019-2020 academic year.

Omoyele Okunola (C'20), 2019 McTighe Prize winner, will advise the incoming Class of 2023 on the importance of advocating for others and self care during New Student Convocation. Read more about Omoyele's Georgetown experience.

Georgetown postdoctoral researcher Alphonso Saville teaches a credit-bearing version of the university's beloved Problem of God course to DC Jail students that he'll teach on campus this fall. Read more about Alphonso's course.

Georgetown University published this content on 21 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2019 17:12:04 UTC
