Georgia Association of Convenience Stores : COAM 101 Seminar

August 30, 2018
GACS has worked with the Georgia Amusement & Music Operators Association (GAMOA) to offer COAM education for retailers around the state. The next educational session will be offered:
Wednesday, October 3rd
1:00 - 3:00 PM
4864 Harrison Road
Macon, Georgia
VFW Post 31206
Registration is free for retailers until Oct 1 - then a $20 onsite registration fee is required. Only retailers will be allowed to attend. Register now - login not required - choose 'continue as a guest' to complete the registration process.
