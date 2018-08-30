Log in
Georgia Association of Convenience Stores : COAM 101 Seminar

08/30/2018 | 11:07pm CEST

​August 30, 2018

GACS has worked with the Georgia Amusement & Music Operators Association (GAMOA) to offer COAM education for retailers around the state. The next educational session will be offered:

Wednesday, October 3rd

1:00 - 3:00 PM

4864 Harrison Road

Macon, Georgia

VFW Post 31206

Registration is free for retailers until Oct 1 - then a $20 onsite registration fee is required. Only retailers will be allowed to attend. Register now - login not required - choose 'continue as a guest' to complete the registration process.

Disclaimer

Georgia Association of Convenience Stores published this content on 30 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2018 21:06:09 UTC
