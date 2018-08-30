Georgia Association of Convenience Stores : COAM 101 Seminar

​August 30, 2018

GACS has worked with the Georgia Amusement & Music Operators Association (GAMOA) to offer COAM education for retailers around the state. The next educational session will be offered:

Wednesday, October 3rd

1:00 - 3:00 PM

4864 Harrison Road

Macon, Georgia

VFW Post 31206

Registration is free for retailers until Oct 1 - then a $20 onsite registration fee is required. Only retailers will be allowed to attend. Register now - login not required - choose 'continue as a guest' to complete the registration process.

