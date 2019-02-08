Georgia Bio : Names Maria Thacker-Goethe President and CEO

Georgia Bio has named Maria Thacker-Goethe President and CEO of the
state’s public policy and business solutions organization representing
Georgia’s life sciences industry.
“For more than a decade, Maria has established a strong reputation for
her industry knowledge and expertise with Georgia businesses, leaders
and legislators,” said Georgia Bio Chair Patricia Fritz, Vice President,
U.S. Corporate Affairs at UCB Inc. “Maria’s experience, determination
and decisiveness give the board confidence that she is the right person
at the right time to lead Georgia Bio.”
Ms. Thacker-Goethe has served in a variety of roles for Georgia Bio over
the years including Marketing, Membership and Project Manager. From 2013
to 2018 she served as Vice President of Operations. An innovative
thinker with broad-based expertise in operations, community relationship
building, and marketing Ms. Thacker-Goethe has been a driving force
behind Georgia Bio’s programs and the development of the Georgia BioEd
Institute.
“Among our top priorities for 2019 are ensuring our members know the
value we bring to them through legislative affairs, ecosystem
encouragement and purchasing opportunities that drive down the cost of
doing business in life sciences in Georgia,” Ms. Thacker-Goethe said.
“We will also seek to highlight our members’ industry contributions as
we celebrate our 30th anniversary, expand the organization’s membership
to encompass digital health, agricultural, plant and industrial
biotechnology.”
The Georgia
Bio 30th Anniversary Gala and Golden Helix Awards are February 8,
2019 at the Hyatt Regency Atlanta Perimeter at Villa Christina.
Mrs. Thacker-Goethe has been working alongside Georgia BioEd Institute
and industry government affairs leaders to develop a proposal to grow
Georgia’s biomanufacturing workforce and improve opportunities for young
people in rural communities. The proposal involves investing in
cutting-edge teacher training workshops which provide students with
access and opportunity to high-paying and innovative jobs in the life
science industry. Thacker is the first woman to hold this leadership
position and had been serving under an “Interim” title following the
departure of Russell Allen in September 2018.
Ms. Thacker-Goethe earned her master’s in public health in health
education/communication, and maternal and child health at the Tulane
School of Public Health and Tropical Medicine, and her Bachelor of Arts
in environmental studies from Sweet Briar College. She is a 2009
recipient of the Power 30 Under 30 Award for professional and community
excellence. Ms. Thacker currently sits on the CJD Foundation Board of
Directors and an executive committee member for the Coalition of State
Bioscience Institutes. Additionally, Ms. Thacker Goethe volunteers with
the Junior League of Atlanta co-chairing the La Amistad Estrellitas
program which works to empower Latina teens; she has volunteered with
this program for 9 years now.
About Georgia Bio
Georgia Bio (www.gabio.org)
is the state’s private, non-profit life sciences association. Members
include pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device companies,
medical centers, universities and research institutes, government groups
and other business organizations involved in the development of life
sciences related products and services.
