Georgia Bio : to Celebrate 30 Years at Annual Awards Dinner

Georgia Bio, the state’s life science trade association, will celebrate
its 30th Anniversary Gala & Annual Golden Helix Awards on
Friday, February 8 at the Hyatt at Villa Christina in Atlanta. Georgia
Bio is pleased to announce the winners of the 2019 Golden Helix Awards.
The 2019 Golden Helix Awards celebrate the contributions and
achievements of Georgia individual and company leaders working to
advance the growth of the life sciences industry and foster strategic
partnerships that can create a healthier world. The event is expected to
draw 300 of the state’s life sciences industry leaders.
Russell Allen, President & CEO of Georgia Research Alliance and
former President & CEO of Georgia Bio; and Dr. Richard Hillstead,
a long-time entrepreneur, inventor and investor who champions industry
workforce development, are the recipients of the 2019 Georgia Bio
Industry Growth Awards. The Industry Growth Awards are the highest
honors bestowed each year by Georgia Bio.
Learn more and register at www.gabio.org/awards.
“Our life sciences community employs more than 32,000 Georgians,” said
Bob McNally, Chair of the Georgia Bio Awards Committee. “It is important
to recognize the individuals and organizations supporting healthcare
innovations and leadership here in Georgia. As the association
representing and advocating for medical devices, pharmaceuticals and
biotechnology in Georgia, we look forward to bringing the sector
together on February 8th for an evening of networking and celebration.”
Georgia Bio presents awards to individuals and companies in seven
categories: Industry Growth; Deals of the Year; Community; Innovation;
Emerging Leader; Biotech Teacher of the Year; and the Metro Atlanta
Chamber sponsored Phoenix Award. Winners are some of Georgia’s hardest
working innovators and entrepreneurs producing advanced medicines,
diagnostics and technologies to improve medical care.
Companies being honored with the distinguished Deal of the Year award
include: Antios Therapeutics for their $25 Million raise in an
oversubscribed series
A financing to pursue a Hepatitis B cure; Arbor Pharmaceuticals for
its licensing
agreement with Tasly Pharmaceuticals to develop and market an
investigational modern innovative Chinese medicine compound; BD
(Becton, Dickinson and Company) for the acquisition
of C. R. Bard, Inc.; Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health USA
Inc. for investments in Georgia facilities; Rimidi, Inc. for
a $6.575
Million Series A raise with strategic investment from Eli Lilly to
grow and accelerate the digital health company’s market penetration; and Wright
Medical Group for the acquisition
of Cartiva Inc.
“This year’s winners showcase the best in innovation and leadership in
our community working to improve patients’ lives,” said Maria Thacker
Goethe, Acting President and CEO, Georgia Bio. “The awards program is
one night for our members to pause and recognize the individuals and
companies who are making lasting contributions to the sector in Georgia.”
AWARD WINNERS
Georgia Bio Industry Growth Awards:
Presented to two people who have made an extraordinary contribution to
the growth of the life sciences industry in Georgia.
-
C. Russell Allen, President & CEO, Georgia Research Alliance
-
Richard A. Hillstead Ph.D., FAHA
Phoenix Award: Presented to two Georgia
honorees who have forged academic and industry relationships that will
drive translation and lead to new treatments and cures. This award is
sponsored by the Metro
Atlanta Chamber.
-
Global Center for Medical Innovation / Rambam Healthcare Campus
Deals of the Year Awards: Presented to one
or more companies or institutions for the most significant financial or
commercial transactions closed from November 1, 2017-October 31, 2018,
based on the importance of the transaction to Georgia’s life sciences
industry.
Acquisitions
Becton, Dickinson
& Co. & C. R. Bard, Inc.
Wright Medical Group & Cartiva
Economic Development
Boehringer
Ingelheim Animal Health USA Inc.
Licensing Agreement
Arbor
Pharmaceuticals & Tasly Pharmaceuticals
Private Financing
Antios
Therapeutics
Rimidi Diabetes Inc.
Community Awards: Presented to a small
number of individuals, companies or institutions whose contributions to
Georgia’s life sciences community are worthy of special recognition.
-
Atlanta Science Festival
-
Chaarles G. Fogelgren, MBA, med fusion – a Quest Diagnostics
Company
-
Pediatric Technology Center, Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta
-
Joseph Hobbs, MD, Augusta University
-
Kornelius Bankston, Color Genomics, Inc.
-
International Biomedical Regulatory Sciences Program,
University of Georgia, College of Pharmacy
Innovation Awards: Presented to the
department, institution, company or individuals who are forging new
ground by thinking outside traditional paradigms to create some unique
technology.
-
GloShieldTM, Jackson Medical
-
3D-Printed Tracheal Splint in Pediatric Patient, Children’s
Healthcare of Atlanta / Georgia Institute of Technology
Emerging Leader of the Year Awards:
Presented to young individuals who have made a significant impact on the
life sciences industry through their studies or employment.
-
Benjamin Boward, University of Georgia
-
James R. Lewis, Co-Founder/CEO, Innovation Hub Enterprises
Teacher of the Year Award: Presented to a
Georgia biotechnology high school teacher who exhibits excellence in
STEM teaching and support for the biotechnology pathway.
-
Tricia Pedersen, Paulding County High School
-
Elizabeth Proctor, Jasper County High School
For a list of past Georgia Bio Industry Growth Award recipients, click
here.
ABOUT GEORGIA BIO (GaBio)
Georgia Bio (GaBio) is the
state’s life science advocacy and business leadership industry
association whose members include pharmaceutical, biotechnology and
medical device companies, medical centers, universities and research
institutes, government groups and other business organizations involved
in the development of life sciences related products and services. GaBio
works closely with industry, government, academia and others to shape
public policy, improve access to innovative technologies and grow
Georgia’s life sciences economy. Visit GaBio at www.gabio.org,
and follow us on Twitter @Georgia_Bio,
Facebook,
and LinkedIn.
Credentialed members of the news media are invited to attend as
guests. Please register with Georgia Bio.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190122005661/en/