Georgia Bio : to Deliver Life Science Teacher Training Program to Rural Georgia

Included in Georgia’s 2020 budget signed into law by Governor Brian Kemp
on May 10 are funds to support life sciences education in rural school
systems through the Georgia Department of Education and the Georgia
Youth Science & Technology Centers.
“The life sciences industry is a leading driver of employment
nationally, but leaders express concern about the availability of a
strong workforce,” said Georgia Bio President & CEO Maria
Thacker-Goethe. “We need educators to be aware of the vast, high paying
jobs available in the life sciences industry here in Georgia. By
expanding our proven teacher trainings statewide, we will equip
educators with the academic, technical, and leadership skills to meet
the students’ interests and industry’s needs.”
These trainings are the first of their kind nationally and set Georgia
to be a premier training location for this skilled workforce. Curriculum
developed in collaboration with the Georgia Institute of Technology and
University of Georgia, specifically the Center for Cell Manufacturing
Technologies (CMaT), will prepare students to work in biomanufacturing
and the emerging biotech industry. These hands-on applications of STEM
learning will solidify what students learn in other classes, as well as
provide skills required for tomorrow’s workforce. More on the programs
at www.gabio.org.
Georgia Bio’s membership has been supporting these initiatives for
years. Adding State support improves alignment to fuel a high growth,
high income industry through educators and students in rural Georgia.
Georgia Bio recently reported
that employment in the life sciences industry grew by 14.9 percent
between 2007 and 2017, a rate nearly twice the national average.
“The best thing we can do here in Georgia is create an ecosystem that
continues to allow for a growing economy, a talented workforce and
significant potential in front of it,” Lt. Governor Geoff Duncan told
us recently.
Georgia Bio expresses our gratitude to the following state legislative
leadership for helping to make this valuable initiative real to the
benefit of all Georgians: Governor Brian Kemp, Lt. Governor Geoff
Duncan, House Appropriations Chairman Terry England, Senate
Appropriations Chairman Jack Hill, House Appropriations Education
Subcommittee Chairman Robert Dickey, Senate Appropriations Education
Subcommittee Chairman Ellis Black, Senate Agriculture Chairman John
Wilkinson, and House Ethics Chairman Randy Nix.
Georgia Bio is the state’s trade association committed to driving
growth in Georgia’s biosciences industry and its many sectors, including
agri-biotech, food and nutrition, bio-based technologies and renewable
chemicals, industrial and environmental biotech, medical devices and
technologies, pharmaceuticals and consumer healthcare, diagnostics and
research products, testing and research services, and clinical research.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190618005227/en/