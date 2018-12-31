Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Georgia Bureau of Investigation : GBI Investigates Discovery of Remains in Metter

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/31/2018 | 11:29pm CET

Metter, GA (December 31, 2018) - On Friday, December 28, 2018, the GBI was requested by the Candler County Sheriff's Office to investigate human remains that were discovered at Scrap Partners Recycling in Metter, GA on the same date. A funeral home in Metter hired individuals to tear down a shed behind the funeral home. In tearing down the shed, they found two metal containers and one casket. They took the metal containers and casket to Scrap Partners Recycling to sell. As they were being offloaded, one of the containers opened revealing a skull and rib bones. GBI Crime Scene Specialists examined the contents of the containers and discovered three sets of remains. One of the owners of the funeral home admits to putting the bodies in the shed in the late 80's-early 90's. Preliminary information indicates the bodies were being stored until they had been claimed and/or arrangements had been made by family members.

The GBI Crime Lab will conduct an examination of the remains to attempt to determine their identities, tentatively scheduled for January 2, 2019.

Disclaimer

Georgia Bureau of Investigation published this content on 31 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2018 22:28:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:09aU S DEPARTMENT OF ENERGY : DOE Releases Year in Review
PU
12:01aHERTZ GLOBAL TO PAY $16 MILLION FINE TO SETTLE ACCOUNTING CASE : Sec
RE
01/01'Pooey Puitton' purse said to irk Louis Vuitton, prompts lawsuit
RE
2018After damaging Reuters report, J&J doubles down on talc safety message
RE
2018Communication Services Shares Up Even as Regulatory Fears Loom -- Communication Services Roundup
DJ
2018Utilities Edge Higher on Interest Rate Bets -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
2018GEORGIA BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION : GBI Investigates Discovery of Remains in Metter
PU
2018Technology Shares Rise, Recouping Some Recent Losses -- Technology Roundup
DJ
2018Financials Rise as Market Volatility Subsides -- Financials Roundup
DJ
2018Consumer Companies Move Higher -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FHLBank San Francisco Releases November 2018 Cost of Funds Index
2SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC : Sarepta Therapeutics Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(..
3SPI Energy Co., Ltd. Announces filing of Form 6-K with Unaudited and Unreviewed Six Month Financial Results..
4TEGNA INC : TEGNA : Statement on Verizon Retransmission Negotiations
5NOKIA OYJ : Huawei Rivals Nokia and Ericsson Struggle to Capitalize on U.S. Scrutiny

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.