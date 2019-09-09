Log in
Georgia College listed as Top Public Regional University by U.S. News & World Report

09/09/2019

Milledgeville, Sept. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2020 U.S. News & World Report Best Colleges report lists Georgia College as a “Top Public School.” Designated ninth in the South, Georgia College was the highest ranked Georgia institution in this category.

The 2020 Best Colleges guidebook shows Georgia College as 20th on the Best Regional Universities in the South list—up from 28th last year.

There are more than 600 universities in “Best Regional Universities” category. They are not ranked nationally, but rather against their peer group in one of four geographic regions — North, South, Midwest and West.

“These rankings show Georgia College is on a path to preeminence. We continue to be recognized as a top-tier public university in our region due to the high achieving students we attract as well as the dedicated faculty and staff who encourage our students to think independently and lead creatively during their time on campus and beyond,” said Dr. Steve Dorman, president of Georgia College.

“I’m thrilled we were the highest ranked ‘Top Public School’ in the state for regional universities in the South, and that we were recognized for our innovation and undergraduate teaching.”

Georgia College was also named a top undergraduate teaching school—fourth in the South region. The university was ranked the fourth most innovative school in the region—the highest ranked public university in the state in both categories.

The J. Whitney Bunting College of Business was listed nationally on the top “Undergraduate Business Programs” list.

Georgia College was also recognized in the top 10 Best Colleges for Veterans and as a “Best Value” regional universities in the South by U.S. News.

The “Best Colleges” guidebook is made up of a wide variety of data on assessments by peers and counselors, retention rates, faculty resources, student selectivity, financial resources, graduation rate performance and the alumni giving rate.

Other recent ratings for the university include: 

Forbes recently ranked Georgia College as one of “America’s Top Colleges.” Georgia College was the third highest ranked university in the state. 

The Princeton Review also recognized Georgia College on its "2020 Best Colleges: Region by Region" list for the 13th consecutive year. The university is a member of the elite group classified as the “Best Southeastern” colleges and universities.

For the second year in a row, Georgia College ranks as one of the top five public universities in the state based on Money Magazine’s Best Colleges 2019 list.

Georgia College was also recognized by The Wall Street Journal in their 2020 College Rankings.

Cindy O'Donnell
Georgia College and State University
4784458668
cindy.odonnell@gcsu.edu

© GlobeNewswire 2019
