Georgia Rep-Elect Colton Moore Acquires BrianKemp.com from California Democrats

ATLANTA and ATHENS, Ga. and TRENTON, Ga., Oct. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The race for Georgia governor is expected to be one the nation’s most heated elections to unfold on November 6. Gun laws, voter rights, armed school systems, Georgia healthcare and medical marijuana have surfaced as critical topics for Republican candidate Brian Kemp, currently Georgia’s Secretary of State, and Democrat Stacey Abrams.

Vote for Brian Kemp on November 6





Funding and support for both nominees are at a near deadlock, with Kemp raising $16.88 million and Abrams raising $16.25 million , as of their latest October 10 filings. According to this AJC article , Abrams has obtained more funds from out of state supporters, specifically those from New York and California, than from citizens of Georgia.



One California Democrat and vigilant Abrams supporter, also goes by the name of Brian Kemp. Up until October 9, his website BrianKemp.com , was forwarding to StaceyAbrams.com and was used to “ troll ” the campaign of the Georgia Republican and gubernatorial nominee.



“As Georgia’s first and only State Representative-Elect to endorse Brian Kemp after the Georgia primaries, I found it difficult to stand by and watch Democrats abuse our future Governor’s campaign like this. After seeing this other Brian Kemp and Abrams’ supporters, rent a plane with a sign in tow at the UGA football game that read ' Brian Kemp says Go Vols! ,' I had had enough,” Representative-Elect Colton Moore of Georgia comments.

Secretary Brian Kemp and Rep-Elect Colton Moore are both graduates from The University of Georgia. Moore made it clear that his fellow Georgia Bulldog and future governor should now reap the benefits of those looking to donate and learn more about the real candidate named Brian Kemp. Previously, these supporters were confused and manipulated by this political hack.



“I am very happy to contribute to Brian Kemp’s campaign in this extraordinarily unique way. BrianKemp.com has been redirected to Stacey Abrams’ website for nearly six months and for us to take it back from her and her Democrats gives Georgia Republicans and myself great satisfaction,” Moore added.



To secure the domain name, Moore turned to Forbes’ domain expert and CEO at VPN.com , Michael Gargiulo , to broker and facilitate the domain name acquisition. Moore also mentioned the exact price is under a non-disclosure agreement and that he used personal funds to acquire the domain name.

Moore looks to bring quality ideas, a loud voice and fast pace to his office over the next two years, with much of his progress coming outside of the Georgia State Capitol. After running one of the most cost-effective campaigns in the United States, with less than 10% of the budget his opponent and six-year incumbent had, Moore will be sworn in as the youngest Representative ever for Georgia’s 1st District on January 14, 2019.



Moore’s purchase of BrianKemp.com comes on the heels of his invitation to Chick-fil-A CEO , Dan Cathy, to bring Chick-fil-A to Dade County . This was the start of his effort to reach a 3% unemployment rate across Georgia’s most northwestern district by 2020, or what would be one of the lowest unemployment rates in the entire state.



Moore is expected to continue stumping for Brian Kemp across the State of Georgia through the November election. Senator Jeff Mullis has extended an invitation to Rep-Elect Moore to be the Honorary Host of Secretary Brian Kemp and his Statewide Bus Tour on October 20. Additional details to be released, soon.



“I look forward to serving Governor Kemp and I am thrilled we could make all this happen before Early Voting starts this Monday, October 15. Please make sure you, your friends and family get out and vote. This will be one of the most important midterm elections in Georgia and United States’ history,” Moore concluded.

To Learn More about this Domain, please visit: BrianKemp.com



To Learn More about Colton Moore, please visit: ColtonMoore.com



To Follow Colton Moore, please visit: Facebook.com/MooreForDistrict1



To Learn More about Brian Kemp for Governor, please visit: KempForGovernor.com

To Learn More about Your Voter Status and Location, please visit: Georgia’s My Voter Page

For Media, Interview and Contact Requests, please email: pr@coltonmoore.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/37120eff-e2be-41f4-a8fa-8e3cadb47919