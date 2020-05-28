Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Georgia State Introduces Graduate Certificates in AI Innovation, Disruptive Innovation and Entrepreneurship, and Fintech Innovation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/28/2020 | 02:16pm EDT

Atlanta, May 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Georgia State University’s Robinson College of Business will introduce three stand-alone graduate certificates in fall 2020 to address current and emerging market demand for innovation.

Credits earned in the certificate programs can potentially be applied to Robinson’s part-time MBA and select master’s degree programs.

The four-course, two-semester certificates in artificial intelligence innovation, disruptive innovation and entrepreneurship, and fintech innovation were developed in consultation with executives from Anthem, AT&T, The Coca-Cola Company, The Home Depot, NCR, State Farm and VMware, among others. Students take the courses virtually through Robinson Anywhere, the most advanced digital teaching platform in the South. Each certificate consists of 12 credit hours and includes three required courses and one elective.

The programs share a required first-semester course, Innovation Studio, in which students learn to apply design thinking systems and lean startup methodologies to approach and solve problems. Working in interdisciplinary teams, they conduct interviews and experiments, and test prototypes to verify the viability of new technologies, business models, products, services and potential business ventures. They also become comfortable with ambiguity, experimentation and online collaboration.

“Profound digital transformation and revolutionary technologies are affecting business and society. Knowledge about these changes is critical to ensure today’s business leaders succeed in this rapidly changing landscape,” said Richard Phillips, dean of the Robinson College. “But knowing is not the same as doing. Individuals must demonstrate the ability to apply these technologies.”

“The Innovation Studio is central to these certificate offerings,” said Brian Jennings, associate dean for graduate programs and executive education. “It provides a creative, experimental environment where students build skills such as critical thinking, emotional intelligence, social influence and communication. This is a prime example of the college’s vision, ‘No one gets closer to business than Robinson.’”

### 

About Georgia State University’s J. Mack Robinson College of Business:
With almost 200 faculty and more than 7,500 students and 75,000 alumni, Georgia State University’s J. Mack Robinson College of Business is one of the 10 largest accredited business colleges in the United States. U.S. News & World Report ranks nine of its programs among the nation’s best, and the Financial Times ranks its Executive MBA program first in the Southeast. Known for producing leaders, more Georgia executives hold advance degrees from Robinson and Georgia State than from any other institution in the nation.

Attachment 

Jenifer Shockley
J. Mack Robinson College of Business 
404-413-7078
jshockley@gsu.edu

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
02:34pFOX : increases investment in gambling group Flutter via share placement
RE
02:34pHEALTHEQUITY : New, Online Tool Helps Furloughed and Laid-Off Americans Understand their Health Insurance Options
AQ
02:32pRENAULT : poised to announce 15,000 layoffs worldwide - union
RE
02:31pPartner Therapeutics Announces Initiation of Clinical Trial to Evaluate Leukine® in Respiratory Illness in Patients with COVID-19 at Singapore General Hospital
PR
02:31pGlobal Packaged Coconut Water Market 2019-2023 | Increasing Awareness about Health Benefits Of Coconut Water to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
02:27pGENMAB : Darzalex Meets Main Endpoint in Light-Chain Amyloidosis Study
DJ
02:24pFreddie Mac Announces LIBOR Transition Website
GL
02:23pTrump's order taking aim at Twitter is 'bluster' - legal experts
RE
02:23pORFORD MINING : Identifies Exploration Targets on its Newly Obtained McClure East Gold Property
AQ
02:21pSTANDARD CHARTERED : Completion of sale of interest in PT Bank Permata Tbk
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SANOFI SA : SANOFI : to Offload Stake in Regeneron
2HUNTER DOUGLAS N.V. : HUNTER DOUGLAS N : CANCELS DIVIDEND
3VONOVIA SE : VONOVIA : JP Morgan gives a Buy rating
4WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
5MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC : MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL : Coffee rush for JDE Peet's as fast-tracks $2.9 billion ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group