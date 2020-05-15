Log in
GeorgiaALIVE Unveils COVID -19 Resource Exchange

05/15/2020 | 07:36am EDT

Online Marketplace Facilities Access to Pandemic-Related Support and Needs

GeorgiaALIVE Inc., a leadership initiative for a vital economy, today unveils the GeorgiaALIVE Exchange, a marketplace of regional services and resources relating to the COVID-19 response for both organizations and individuals.

GeorgiaALIVE is working with groups across the state—including Emory University, Georgia Institute of Technology, Georgia Chamber of Commerce, Metro Atlanta Chamber of Commerce, Technology Association of Georgia (TAG), Invest Atlanta and others—to populate the exchange with needs, items for donation and for purchase.

Facilitating Connections, Resources and Leadership

Since its inception, GeorgiaALIVE has quickly become a central source for all coronavirus-related information in Georgia, including PPE and resource access. To further momentum, the group has launched the GeorgiaALIVE Exchange as a hub where businesses, nonprofits and other organizations can feature their COVID-related offering – supplies, capacities, technologies, or assets specific to COVID-19 response and/or development programs.

Our team has created the exchange to bring Georgia the innovations and resources it needs to address the novel coronavirus,” says Ben Balsley, executive chairman of AGA; and chairman of GeorgiaALIVE’s Innovation and Resources committee. “Ultimately, we envision a Craigslist type of platform, driven by user generated needs and resources.”

One example of resources on the GeorgiaALIVE Exchange is Alpharetta-based Maptician and its Care Initiative. In response to the COVID-19 crisis, Maptician is offering a modified version of its cloud-based workplace management software to small and mid-sized homeless shelters. The new module, called Maptician Care, is free of charge to these shelters through the end of 2020. New features to aid shelters during this time include bed placing with distancing guides, points of interest like hand sanitizer and highlighting of areas in need of more frequent cleaning, and new dashboards to track availability and occupancy.

“We built Maptician to help businesses manage their office space, yet we quickly realized that our software could help shelters optimize their space to allow them to serve as many people as possible, while still meeting social distancing guidelines,” shares Nick Eurek, president and co-founder of Maptician. “We, along with GeorgiaALIVE and the other companies listed in the Exchange, hope to make a tangible difference in the fight against COVID-19.”

For inclusion in the Exchange, or to connect with a featured company or service, reach out to innovation@georgiaalive.org and title your email “Exchange.”

About GeorgiaALIVE

GeorgiaALIVE, a Georgia corporation with pending nonprofit status, was initially formed out of an effort to track the spread of the novel coronavirus and associated COVID-19 disease across the U.S. and specifically within the state of Georgia. With a dual mission of saving Georgia lives while supporting the safe and full reopening of the state’s economy, the organization fights the coronavirus pandemic through initiatives that inform, educate and provide access to critical resources to Georgia citizens and businesses. GeorgiaALIVE has quickly become a central source for all coronavirus-related information in Georgia, including PPE and resource access, best safety practices for daily life, safety guidelines for the workplace.

For more information, visit GeorgiaALIVE.com.


© Business Wire 2020
