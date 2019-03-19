Georgian wine: from Kakheti to Berlin

Video Player is loading. Current Time 0:00 / Duration 0:00 Stream Type LIVE Remaining Time -0:00 Beginning of dialog window. Escape will cancel and close the window. End of dialog window.

EBRD and EU help Georgian wine-makers grow

Wine-making is central to the history of Georgia, ancient and modern; recent archaeological discoveries prove that the winemaking tradition here can be traced back 8,000 years.

For modern Georgia, wine is among the country's top exports. Together with the European Union, we help Georgian wine-makers invest in better equipment, standards and processes.

