Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Georgian wine: from Kakheti to Berlin

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/19/2019 | 08:10am EDT

Video Player is loading.

Current Time 0:00

/

Duration 0:00

Stream Type LIVE

Remaining Time -0:00

Beginning of dialog window. Escape will cancel and close the window.

End of dialog window.

EBRD and EU help Georgian wine-makers grow

Wine-making is central to the history of Georgia, ancient and modern; recent archaeological discoveries prove that the winemaking tradition here can be traced back 8,000 years.

For modern Georgia, wine is among the country's top exports. Together with the European Union, we help Georgian wine-makers invest in better equipment, standards and processes.

Read full article

Disclaimer

EBRD - European Bank for Reconstruction and Development published this content on 19 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2019 12:09:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:30aOil prices rise to 2019 highs on OPEC cuts, U.S. sanctions
RE
08:30aCURRENCIES : Dollar Slides For Seventh Out Of Eight Sessions Ahead Of Fed Update
DJ
08:22aGame maker Rovio ventures into augmented reality with new Angry Birds game
RE
08:21aOverdone? Short EU equities 'most crowded' trade for first time
RE
08:19aRIDING WITH 'UNCLE DIEGO' : Uber's wild drive for growth in Chile
RE
08:15aItaly to renew bad loan scheme for up to 3 years - draft bill
RE
08:15aEUROPEAN PARLIAMENT : AMENDMENTS 001-184 - REPORT on the proposal for a regulation of the European Parliament and of the Council on the European Regional Development Fund and on the Cohesion Fund - A8-0094/2019(001-184)
PU
08:15aInstagram Encroaches on Amazon With New Shopping Feature
DJ
08:14aEU antitrust regulators offer online whistleblowing on cartels
RE
08:10aGEORGIAN WINE : from Kakheti to Berlin
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DEUTSCHE BANK : DEUTSCHE BANK : Germany's forced marriage may not work
2AIRBUS SE : Ethiopia and Indonesia crash parallels heap pressure on Boeing
3PORSCHE HOLDING : PORSCHE : Raises Volkswagen Stake and Dividend
4BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : European Regulators to Give Boeing 737 MAX Fix Extra Scrutiny
5NORCOM INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY AG : NORCOM INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY : extends DaSense with Deep Learning Module

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.