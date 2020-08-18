Geotab : Achieves FedRAMP Authorization for Its Cloud-Based Telematics Platform

Company’s platform demonstrates ability to meet all security requirements set forth by U.S. federal government, validating Geotab’s approach to data security

Geotab, a global leader in IoT and connected transportation, today announced that it has successfully achieved full Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) authorization for its cloud-based telematics platform. With a standing reputation as the chosen solution provider for all levels of government across North America, Geotab’s FedRAMP status validates the organization’s ability to meet stringent security requirements set forth by the U.S. federal government and enables Geotab to offer its fleet management products and services to the General Services Administration (GSA) and other federal, state and local government agencies.

“FedRAMP authorization helps to solidify Geotab’s position as a leader not only in telematics, but in the IoT space at large. Today, Geotab becomes a member of an exclusive list of innovative organizations who have made a similar commitment to ensuring their customers have access to the most reliable and secure solutions possible,” stated Jean Pilon-Bignell, Geotab’s VP of Business Development, Government & Smart City. “This achievement helps to affirm our unwavering approach to rigorous organizational data security measures and aids in driving forward our objective to provide government fleets with a world-leading telematics solution.”

In March 2019, Geotab was awarded the world’s largest single-source telematics contract by the GSA Fleet, a division of GSA (General Services Administration), which provides centralized procurement for U.S. federal agencies. As part of this award, Geotab embarked on the quest to achieve FedRAMP certification, a government-wide program that provides a standardized approach to security assessment, authorization and continuous monitoring for cloud products and services. With the full FedRAMP certification, Geotab has received an Authority to Operate (ATO) from the GSA, making Geotab’s products and services available across the federal fleet and allowing other government agencies to leverage Geotab’s services through the contract.

Geotab places security at the forefront of all its solutions, ranging from the in-cab hardware and embedded firmware used to encrypt and transmit data, to the secure server-side hosting and software applications. Ensuring rigorous security measures that meet industry best cybersecurity practices, Geotab was the first telematics company to achieve FIPS 140-2 validation for its cryptographic library in February 2019. FIPS 140-2 validation is the benchmark for cryptographic modules protecting sensitive information in computer and telecommunication systems for U.S. Government, Canadian Government and Military use.

“As an organization, Geotab has consistently abided by the adage of ‘always do the right thing.’ Achieving FedRAMP authorization helps to confirm the importance of that long-standing commitment as we consistently strive to provide our customers with a reliable, scalable and above all else, secure fleet management solution,” said Neil Cawse, CEO, Geotab. “Through this authorization, not only can other federal government agencies leverage the GSA’s ATO in order to utilize Geotab’s telematics offering, but our more than 40,000 Geotab customers around the world can be confident in the knowledge that their fleet management program is backed by a product that has received the highest possible level of security review and certification to date.”

