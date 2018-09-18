Geotechnical Engineering Firm Kumar & Associates Selects Agile Frameworks to Mobilize Field Data Collection and Reporting

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agile Frameworks ®, the leading provider of collaborative, cloud-based corporate, field, and lab information management enabling Profitable Engineering® for the construction and engineering services sector, today announced Kumar & Associates has selected its flagship MetaField® solution to mobilize its engineering staff in the field and streamline field data reporting, reducing the time it takes to generate reports from weeks to days.



Headquartered in Denver with five additional offices across the state of Colorado, Kumar & Associates is one of the largest geotechnical engineering firms in the region with approximately 150 employees. The company’s services include engineering geology, construction materials testing and observation/third-party inspections, and environmental services solutions.

In the early 2000’s, Kumar & Associates developed an in-house reporting system, but as the company grew, so did the need for IT support to maintain software updates. Additionally, the system required time-intensive manual data entry, sapping productivity of field technicians. Kumar & Associates needed a platform that could be accessed via mobile devices in the field to streamline onsite workflows and automate the downstream reporting process.

In the Denver office alone, the company operates nearly 70 projects a day, and its field technicians visit 4 to 5 customer job sites daily, often travelling 70 to 100 miles. Now, with the MetaField solution, field technicians will be empowered to work smarter and faster, equipped with Samsung tablets and iPads. “Our field technicians will now have all the tools they need to do their work in the field – all in the palm of their hand; the only time they need to come into the office will be to bring samples into the lab,” said Carey Jones, PMP, senior associate, project manager, Kumar & Associates.

Kumar & Associates chose MetaField, a subscription-based Software-as-a-Solution (SaaS) platform from Agile Frameworks that supports the schedule, dispatch, test, collection and real-time reporting of data and results and streamlines complex workflows for greater productivity and profitability.

With MetaField, the company will streamline the development and delivery of the 140-150 customer reports it generates on a daily basis. In addition to its workflow automation and report generation capabilities, Jones says the MetaField’s subscription-based service and flexibility also was a win for the firm; the “pay-as-you-go” model offers the ability to modify the number of users and add new modules and capabilities moving forward. “That flexibility means MetaField can grow with us,” he said.

“The old adage ‘time is money’ holds true for any business, including Kumar & Associates, as it recognized it needed an automated platform in the field to greatly streamline its field work, data and reporting, giving more time back to its engineers to focus on their core activities,” said Bob Tuttle, chief executive officer, Agile Frameworks. “MetaField delivers the reporting capabilities and flexibility Kumar & Associates needs for its future growth and we look forward to helping the firm achieve its business goals.”

