Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Gerawan Statement on the results of the November 5, 2013 decertification election

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/19/2018 | 02:04am CEST

FRESNO, Calif., Sept. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Our employees have been waiting since November 2013 for their votes to be counted. After a historic struggle, they achieved that right today, in spite of the efforts by the UFW and the millions of taxpayer dollars spent by the Agricultural Labor Relations Board to deny them that right.  

Gerawan Farming (PRNewsFoto/Gerawan Farming)

The final vote count was 1,098 "No Union," and 197 for the UFW.  The employees overwhelmingly rejected the UFW as their bargaining representative – by a 5 to 1 margin – in spite of the ALRB's last-minute, election day refusal to count approximately 640 ballots challenged by the UFW.   

A secret ballot election is intended to embody and reflect the workers' fundamental right to choose their representation. That right is at the heart of what the Agricultural Labor Relations Act is designed to protect and promote. Today's vote tally leaves no doubt what our employees want.  It is a ringing endorsement of their right to choose, and a repudiation of concerted, unlawful, and anti-democratic efforts to deny them that right. 

We call on the UFW and the ALRB to respect the choices of farmworkers, to certify the results of the election, and to decertify the UFW.  We call on the Legislature and the Governor to take immediate steps to ensure that the ALRB's violation of the basic human rights of farmworkers never occurs again in California.

 

Gerawan Farming (PRNewsFoto/Gerawan Farming)

Gerawan Farming Logo (PRNewsFoto/Gerawan Farming)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gerawan-statement-on-the-results-of-the-november-5-2013-decertification-election-300715068.html

SOURCE Gerawan Farming


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09/18SEARS HOMETOWN AND OUTLET STORES : Local Sears store gets ‘Premier Store' honors
AQ
09/18ASL MARINE : > Completion Of Informal Meetings With Noteholders
PU
09/18NEW WISDOM : Form of acceptance and transfer of ordinary share(s) of hk$0.01 each in the issued share capital of new wisdom holding company limited
PU
09/18ROYAL BANK OF CANADA : Ontario artist wins the 20th RBC Canadian Painting Competition (CPC)
PU
09/18CHINA HOUSEHOLD : to change stock short name
AQ
09/18FGV BHD : Malaysia's FGV Holdings Says Suspended CEO Zakaria Arshad Has Resigned
DJ
09/18GLOBAL BLOOD THERAPEUTICS INC : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. - GBT
AC
09/18TESLA : Saudis clinch $1-billion deal with Lucid Motors as Tesla faces criminal probe
AQ
09/18TRIBUNE MEDIA CO : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Tribune Media Company - TRCO
AC
09/18Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Fanhua, Pretium Resources, and OPKO Health and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
GL
Latest news "Companies"
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.