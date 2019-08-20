Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Gerber's ADA-Compliant Viper® Toilet Now Available as Part of a Convenient Toilet-in-a-Box Solution.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/20/2019 | 08:31am EDT

WOODRIDGE, Ill., Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gerber®, a leader in plumbing products across North America, is expanding its Viper® Toilet-in-a-Box product line to include an ADA-compliant option. The new bundle will include a Viper 1.28 gpf 12" Rough-in ErgoHeight™ Elongated Toilet, which meets the height and length requirements as specified in the Americans with Disabilities Act Accessibility Guidelines (ADAAG). 

Gerber Plumbing Fixtures LLC (PRNewsfoto/Gerber Plumbing Fixtures LLC)

"Our Viper toilets are one of the most reliable and in-demand products we stock," said Tony Favilla, Vice President Sales & Marketing for Gerber Plumbing Fixtures LLC. "It's a go-to choice for our plumbing customers, no matter how large or small the job. It only made sense to package the ADA-compliant Viper in a TIB kit. It makes the entire installation process so much more efficient for the customer - from estimating to purchasing to installation." 

The Viper line of toilets, regarded as the professional's choice for "Set-It-and-Forget-It Performance," features a tall, narrow tank that optimizes flush speed, and quickly refills using the trusted, industry best Fluidmaster® 400A Fill Valve. The WaterSense® certified bowl includes powerful front rim jets and a fully glazed and optimized trapway to maintain a clean and sanitary bowl with every flush. Gerber's exclusive multi-point mounting system and non-corrosive solid brass tank-to-bowl bolts ensure ease of installation and long-lasting stability.

The complete Toilet-in-a-Box kit includes the Viper toilet bowl, tank, slow-close seat and cover, wax ring and floor bolts/nuts. Supply line is not included. The kits are available as of August of 2019. 

For additional information on Gerber, please visit gerberonline.com.

About Gerber®
Since 1932, Gerber Plumbing Fixtures has been a leading manufacturer of vitreous china plumbing fixtures, faucets, and fittings for the residential, commercial and hospitality construction markets. Gerber's comprehensive line of high-performance, high-efficiency and eco-friendly plumbing products are designed for the plumbing professional and are supported with Gerber's "Best-in-Class" customer service. As a partner in the U.S. EPA WaterSense Program, Gerber is committed to protecting the environment through resource conservation and building best practices.

Contact:
Alaine Bollinger                    
BD&H Marketing 
704-699-1256

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gerbers-ada-compliant-viper-toilet-now-available-as-part-of-a-convenient-toilet-in-a-box-solution-300903917.html

SOURCE Gerber Plumbing Fixtures LLC


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:52aXTRACT RESOURCES : Tailings sampling at Kalengwa
PU
08:52aRADCOM : How SOC and CEM enhance the customer journey
PU
08:52aRANDON IMPLEMENTOS E PARTICIPACOES : Press release - july 2019
PU
08:52aHASBRO : Summary ToggleHasbro to Phase Out Plastic from New Toy and Game Packaging
PU
08:52aAMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER : AEP Employees Cycle for a Cure During Pelotonia
PU
08:51aGIGAMON : Ranked Market Leader for Sixth Consecutive Year
BU
08:51aMy Size, Inc. Selects 5W Public Relations as U.S. Agency of Record
PR
08:50aPre-Earnings Review of Cresco's Operations - Interview with Cresco Labs President Joe Caltabiano
NE
08:50aCHOLINE : A New Prenatal Supplement to Improve a Child's Mental Health - A Free Webinar from the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation
GL
08:50aSEngine Precision Medicine Announces Experienced Technology Executive Tom Neary as Chief Financial Officer
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group