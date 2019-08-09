Gerhard Dambach to be the new CFO and member of the Board of Management of BSH Hausgeräte GmbH

Gerhard Dambach, currently CEO of Robert Bosch Italy, will move to BSH as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) effective September 1, 2019

The 56-year-old holder of a Ph.D. in industrial engineering will succeed Johannes Närger, who retired as of June 30

MUNICH, Germany, Aug. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gerhard Dambach (56) will become the new CFO and Labor Relations Director of Europe’s leading home appliance manufacturer BSH Hausgeräte GmbH. He will be the Board of Management member responsible for finance and the North America region. The holder of a Ph.D. in industrial engineering has worked for the Bosch Group since 1993, holding various positions, including managerial positions, in finance and controlling. In his most recent post, he was the CEO of the Italian Bosch subsidiary with responsibility for the Italy and Greece regions. He is also the current President of the German-Italian Chamber of Commerce.

“Gerhard Dambach has many years of international experience within the Bosch Group and great expertise in finance and human resources. We are therefore very pleased to appoint him to the Board of Management of BSH,” said Prof. Dr. Stefan Asenkerschbaumer, Chairman of BSH’s Supervisory Board.

“Gerhard Dambach is a successful manager and seasoned businessman with many years of international experience and great expertise in commercial business management. I am very much looking forward to working with him on the Board of Management,” said BSH-CEO Uwe Raschke.

As a member of the BSH Board of Management, Dambach will be responsible for finance and controlling and will serve as the Group’s Labor Relations Director, beginning on September 1, 2019. His remit will also include the BSH region of North America (United States and Canada). The 56-year-old father completed his study of industrial engineering at the Karlsruhe University of Applied Sciences in 1988. After that, he earned a Ph.D. there at the Faculty of Mechanical Engineering.

“Being appointed to the Board of Management of BSH is both a challenge and a motivation for me. I am very much looking forward to the exciting task of helping to guide the destiny of this extraordinary company in a market that is undergoing radical changes,” Dambach said.

BSH Hausgeräte GmbH, with 2018 sales revenues of some EUR 13.4 billion and nearly 61,000 employees, is a global leader in the home appliance industry. The group’s brand portfolio comprises 13 well-known home appliance brands like Bosch and Siemens, as well as the eco-system brand Home Connect and three service brands, including Kitchen Stories. BSH produces at roughly 40 factories, and is represented by about 80 companies in some 50 countries. BSH is a Bosch Group company.

