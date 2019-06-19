Geri Horner Test Drives RockStar Suites aboard Virgin Voyages' Scarlet Lady

Virgin Voyages is upping the game for its top suites aboard the highly
anticipated Scarlet Lady, with new offerings to ensure that Mega
RockStars won’t have to worry about a thing during their voyage.
Geri Horner of the Spice Girls testing out Virgin Voyages Mega Rockstar Suites in New Video (Photo: Business Wire)
Geri Horner Test Drives RockStar Suites
In celebration of the expanded offerings, the brand has today released
exclusive video content of the suites, which features Virgin Group
founder, Sir Richard Branson, and legendary British pop star, Geri
Horner, of the hugely successful girl group, the Spice Girls.
The video documents Horner test driving the Virgin Voyages ‘Gorgeous
Suite,’ one of the ship’s most glamorous cabins, as a favor to her
longtime friend, Branson. Following Horner’s journey through the suite,
the footage chronicles her full RockStar experience, as she’s seen
spinning records, reading Branson’s book, rocking out with a guitar,
indulging in champagne and partying the night away in true Rebellious
Luxe fashion.
Commenting on her involvement, Horner said: “Virgin Voyages’ RockStar
Suites are the perfect blend of luxury, glamour and a little bit of rock
and roll opulence - exactly the way I like to enjoy my holidays. After
thorough testing, I think it’s safe to say these suites are
rockstar-worthy and ready for Scarlet Lady’s debut next year. Everyone
deserves to feel like a rockstar at some point in their lives… You’re in
for a real treat!”
Sir Richard Branson added: “I just love the idea of RockStar Suites.
They celebrate Virgin’s musical heritage and how I got my start in the
music industry. Geri and the Spice Girls were a wonderful part of that
so I can’t imagine anyone better suited to give our RockStar Suites a
whirl. Geri certainly looked like she had a great time! I’m very excited
for our sailors on Scarlet Lady to feel like rockstars too.”
Expanded Mega RockStar Offering
With only 78 RockStar Suites designed by Tom Dixon’s Design Research
Studio aboard the Scarlet Lady, among them are 15 Mega RockStar Suites,
aptly named the Massive Suites, Fab Suites, Posh Suites and Gorgeous
Suites. Mega RockStar Suites offer the ultimate VIP experience for
anyone looking to live their best life at sea.
As announced today, to ensure that Mega RockStars always look
red-carpet-ready, Virgin Voyages will now have a dedicated hair and
makeup crew available for them upon request.
Mega RockStar Suite Sailors will now be able to indulge in beverages to
their heart’s content thanks to all-inclusive access to premium drinks
in all bars and eateries onboard, plus a free personalized bottomless
in-room bar.
Should they seek time to unwind, Mega RockStar Suite Sailors can head to
Redemption Spa’s Thermal Suite, the ship’s mermaid and merman hideaway
complete with a hydrotherapy pool, mud room, salt room, cold plunge
pools, quartz beds-- where they will now receive complimentary access
throughout their voyage.
What’s more, Mega RockStar Suite Sailors will receive complimentary
laundry service, plus the option to curate bespoke activities in any
port-of-call, tailored to fit individual needs and requirements. Be it
foodie experiences or private tours of local landmarks, no ask is too
big for the RockStar Agents. RockStar Agents will tend to their rockstar
rider list, digging up whatever their heart may desire to make their
voyage perfect-- all red gummy bears, an electric guitar and beyond.
The Mega RockStars Suites are primely located on deck 15 of the ship and
feature a Peek-A-View outdoor shower. Designed by Tom Dixon’s leading
design research studio and inspired by mega yachts and rock and roll
style icons like Grace Jones, the Mega RockStar and RockStar Suites
offer an unrivaled on board experience.
How All RockStars Will Sail
While all Sailors enjoy unlimited WiFi on board, as part of Virgin
Voyages’ new expanded offerings all RockStar Suite Sailors will now
enjoy upgraded premium WiFi with streaming.
The new offerings will complement the robust existing benefits of all
RockStar Suite Sailors, which include:
-
RockStar Agent support from time from time of booking, to sail away
and throughout the voyage
-
Backstage access at every corner, with early access to onboard
entertainment, restaurants, Shore Things and more
-
Luxe private transfers to and from the ship in Miami
-
An exclusive express pathway to the ship during embarkation
-
Access to Richard's Rooftop - RockStar Suite Sailor’s very own VIP
private club, a secluded place for them to bask under the sun or have
a drink under the stars
-
Access to an exclusive VIP area at The Beach Club at Bimini
-
A fully stocked in-room bar with the first round on the house
-
Wardrobe team to help unpack and repack
-
Complimentary pressing service
-
Nightly express swimsuit drying service
-
Premium linens and a plush European king bed
-
Upgraded bath amenities for pampering
For more information on the Mega RockStar and RockStar Suite offerings,
future Sailors and travel partners are invited to check out Virgin
Voyages by visiting
www.virginvoyages.com.
ABOUT VIRGIN VOYAGES
Virgin Voyages is a global lifestyle brand committed to creating the
world’s most irresistible holiday. With operations in the US, UK, and
Europe, Virgin Voyages currently has four ships on order with master
shipbuilder Fincantieri.
With its inaugural season scheduled for 2020, Virgin Voyages’ first ship
the Scarlet Lady was designed to reflect a yacht’s sleek luxury.
Featuring spaces designed by some of the top names in contemporary
design, the Scarlet Lady will be Adult-by-Design, a sanctuary at sea for
the 18+ traveller.
A dose of ‘Vitamin Sea’ will be naturally intertwined across the entire
ship, with well-being activated through a mix of high-energy moments
coupled with relaxation and rejuvenation. The Scarlet Lady will also
feature alluring entertainment and 20+ world-class intimate eateries on
board. Putting a twist on luxury, which the company refers to as
Rebellious Luxe, Virgin Voyages will offer incredible value for its
Sailors with all restaurants, group fitness classes, soft drinks, and
many more Virgin surprises included within the voyage fare.
Scarlet Lady will sail from Miami to the Caribbean in 2020, hosting more
than 2,770 sailors and 1,150 amazing crew from around the world. Keep
watch on virginvoyages.com for more updates.
