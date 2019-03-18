Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

German 2020 budget plan calls for 1.7 percent boost in spending - sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/18/2019 | 10:31am EDT

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German government's budget plan for 2020 calls for a 1.7 percent hike in spending to 362.6 billion euros (310.5 billion pounds) and relies on ministries cutting costs to avoid incurring new debt given forecasts for slower economic growth, Finance Ministry sources said on Monday.

The plan assumes that Europe's largest economy will grow by 1.0 percent in 2019, down from an initially projected 1.8 percent, the sources said.

The Economy Ministry last week said the economy had a subdued start to 2019 and probably grew moderately in the first quarter, its outlook dampened by trade conflicts and sluggish demand for industrial products among other factors.

To balance the budget, government ministries will have to identify combined spending cuts of 625 million euros each year, with programme delays and other measures to contribute additional savings, the sources said.

In a move that could anger U.S. President Donald Trump, the budget foresees a further increase in military spending in 2020 but does not provide a plan for how to reach the NATO target of spending 2 percent of economic output on defence.

The ministry sources said military spending would rise by 2.1 billion euros over a previous plan for 2020, boosting the share of defence spending to 1.37 percent of gross domestic product from 1.25 percent in 2018 and 1.3 percent this year.

The military budget is slated to rise to 45.1 billion euros in 2020 from planned spending of 43.2 billion this year, a separate government source said.

However, the share of military spending would drop back to 1.25 percent in 2023, with any further spending increases to be negotiated year by year, the sources said. "We're taking it one step at a time," said one of the sources.

That leaves Germany well below the 2 percent target set by NATO members for 2024, and below the 1.5 percent share that Germany has pledged to meet by that date.

(Reporting by Holger Hansen and Andreas Rinke; Writing by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Thomas Seythal and Hugh Lawson)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:00aL. LINKEVIčIUS : It is important for Moldova to maintain its direction of European integration
PU
10:58aTech giants will have to be regulated in future - EU's Timmermans
RE
10:42aBrazil's economy minister says trade with China will not be reduced
RE
10:35aILO INTERNATIONAL LABOUR ORGANIZATION : The importance of South-South cooperation
PU
10:35aLOWNDES COUNTY GA : Public Notice of Opportunity to Apply for Nonexclusive Residential Solid Waste Collection Franchise
PU
10:31aGerman 2020 budget plan calls for 1.7 percent boost in spending - sources
RE
10:31aFormer Steinhoff chairman Wiese open to talks over $4 bln claim
RE
10:30aPHILADELPHIA UNION : 15-year-old Patrick Bohui makes Steel FC history
PU
10:25aREPORT : U.S. GDP Will Lose $290 Billion Due to Tariffs
PU
10:25aUNISDR UNITED NATIONS OFFICE FOR DISASTER REDUCT : India launches private sector alliance to reduce disaster losses
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ING GROEP : ING GROEP : Told to Stop Tak on Italian Clients Over Antimoney-Launder Issues
2FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVIC : FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES : U.S. firm FIS buys Worldpay fo..
3BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : What's wrong with Boeing 737-800 MAX aircraft?
4ATOS : Shares in European payments companies rise on Worldpay takeover
5DEUTSCHE POST AG : DEUTSCHE POST : DHL Parent Avoids Industry's Deals Arena

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.