German AI Trading Systems Company RISE Announces Security Token Offering at Blockchain Shift Conference

RISE CEO Stefan Tittel Moves Company Into Cryptocurrency Markets;

Plans to Democratize Hedge-Fund Trading Technology

MUNICH, Germany, Oct. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RISE, an innovator in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) financial trading technology space, today announced that it will move into the cryptocurrency market, pivoting the Munich-based firm away from traditional asset trading. The company had previously announced that it will introduce a security token offering (STO) that will commence November 1st, enabling investors to share profits with RISE. Stefan Tittel, founder and CEO of RISE, will discuss the company’s move into crypto markets and his vision for a more inclusive financial market during a TED Talk-style discussion at the Blockchain Shift conference in Miami, Florida on Thursday, October 11th.



RISE is an innovator in the AI-based automated algorithmic trading technology with an award-winning 4-year track record trading Wall Street stocks, commodities, and other asset classes.

Investors who are typically excluded from the consistent profits that multi-billion-dollar funds make by using algorithmic trading will now have access to the same cutting-edge technology regardless of their investment level, through the RISE STO. Plans for the STO were revealed in early September with a viral video that has since garnered more than 50 million views and attracted 30,000 investor registrations from the Rise website’s 1.5 million visitors over the last 5 weeks.

The RSE token will pay investors quarterly dividends from profits earned directly from RISE’s trading algorithms as well as revenues from licensing with financial institutions and margin trading in funds that trade crypto assets. The token will be sold globally, including to accredited investors in the USA from November 1st until November 30th.

“I am honored to be speaking alongside those at the forefront of crypto and blockchain technology at Blockchain Shift, which will provide further exposure for the RISE platform, security token offering, and our world-class AI-powered trading strategies for both crypto and traditional markets,” said Tittel.

Blockchain Shift, one of the largest blockchain industry events of the year, anticipates more than 2,000 attendees at its event, which includes crypto and institutional investors, bankers, attorneys, government officials, and service providers, as well as representatives of blockchain-architected startups and projects that work on tokenizing real assets.

Tittel, a serial entrepreneur, sold automated business exchange company Crossgate to SAP in 2011 for more than USD $200 million and subsequently sold payment systems provider Masterpayment to Net1 Group in 2016. He joins notable speakers at Blockchain Shift, including Christopher Ferris, the CTO of Open Technology and IBM; Francis Suarez, the mayor of Miami; as well as the CEOs of Securitize, Alchemist, Grit Capital, and other pioneers in the cryptocurrency space.

About RISE

RISE is a science-driven software technology company and innovator of machine learning and algorithmic trading systems. RISE’s AI-powered trading technology places the power of Wall Street’s best financial and quantitative analysts into the hands of everyday investors.

RISE’s time-tested trading technology is the power behind QUANTUMROCK, an exclusive German asset management firm with more than $50,000,000 committed capital — outperforming the market since 2014. Rise was awarded as “Best European FinTech Asset Manager of 2016" and rated “The most innovative Professional Investment Product - Germany 2016.”

RISE’s vision is to bring advanced algorithmic trading to cryptocurrency markets and make this highly profitable trading accessible to crypto investors via the RISE token (RSE). RISE investors receive regular payouts from RISE’s AI-powered ICO fund and licensing fees from banks and 3rd-party funds. RISE is based in Munich, Germany. More information on the company is available at www.rise.eco .

About Blockchain Shift

Miami will host the first-annual Blockchain Shift conference, bringing together leaders from industry, technology, finance and the arts to celebrate the potential of distributed ledgers, crypto currencies and the democratization of finance. The event will take place from October 11th – 12th, 2018, at Mana Wynwood (318 NW 23rd St, Miami). Blockchain Shift has already confirmed the participation of key sponsors such as IBM, Tesla, KPMG and Bloomberg; as well as an array of A-list speakers including U.S. Congressmen, City Mayors, federal regulators, billionaire technologists and internationally renowned celebrities.