German Accelerator : Appoints Marc Filerman as CEO Life Sciences

06/18/2019 | 05:01am EDT

German Accelerator announces today the appointment of Marc Filerman as Chief Executive Officer of the Life Science program. Mr. Filerman is a highly experienced healthcare entrepreneur and venture consultant with a proven track record of launching and managing medical device, and diagnostic companies. He has also been a leader in product development strategies from pre-launch to commercialization. Having already supported German Accelerator Life Sciences as a mentor and Selection Committee member, he will now further advance the individually tailored programs to provide support and strategic advice for young German biotech, medical device, and digital health companies as they prepare to access the US market. Mr. Filerman will succeed German Accelerator Life Sciences’ founding CEO, Christoph Lengauer.

“The German Accelerator has established itself with uniquely tailored programs for high potential German startups in the US life science ecosystem. Marc has more than twenty years of experience in developing commercialization strategies, especially in medical devices, diagnostic imaging, and artificial intelligence, a growing area with overlap between both life sciences and high-tech,” said Dr. Stefan Drews from the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy. “We want to thank Christoph for his outstanding work over the last four years, and we look forward to Marc’s strategic and operational contribution providing new momentum in support of the next generation of innovative German life sciences companies on their way to the U.S. market.”

“Working in the corporate and entrepreneurial life science space for more than twenty years, I am excited to lead the German Accelerator Life Sciences’ efforts to provide value-building expertise and guidance to innovative young companies,” states Marc Filerman. “I look forward to developing new offerings that help advance startups towards success and broaden the scope of our network in order to increase our impact on the German entrepreneurial ecosystem.”

German Accelerator is supported by the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy (BMWi) and empowers high potential German startups to scale globally. German Accelerator’s life sciences program based out of Cambridge, Massachusetts, focuses on providing startups with access to the world’s leading life sciences hub and guidance from experienced industry experts to develop and execute their U.S. go-to-market strategy. The program’s goal is to help build successful companies that bring effective therapies and innovative medical products and technologies to patients worldwide.

“I very much enjoyed building German Accelerator Life Sciences and look forward to staying involved as a strategic advisor and mentor,” said Christoph Lengauer. “We have established a successful acceleration model that adds value to startups, and I am happy that Marc will lead the organization going forward.”

Marc Filerman most recently worked as Commercialization and Venture Funding Consultant providing fundraising, commercialization, and strategic advice to early-stage ventures and in several roles at the NYU Entrepreneurial Institute and the Venturewell organization. From 2015 to 2017, he launched and managed the NIH-funded home care tech startup, Secora. Prior to that, he was Accelerator Executive at the CIMIT Healthcare Accelerator at Massachusetts General Hospital, awarding funding, leading the I-Corps innovation development program, and mentoring multiple start-ups to funding. In 2012, he co-founded the molecular imaging startup, Cold Spring Diagnostics, and secured seed funding for product and market development. Before that, he managed development, launch, and growth of Smith & Nephew Endoscopy’s Digital Operating Room business, and successfully led the product marketing of the cancer detection software company iCAD to profitability. Mr. Filerman holds a Bachelor’s and a Master’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

About German Accelerator

German Accelerator empowers German startups to scale globally. We take high potential companies on a fast-paced learning journey in the world’s leading innovation hubs at our locations in San Francisco, Silicon Valley, New York, Boston, and Singapore. German Accelerator provides dedicated mentoring and intensive coaching from seasoned experts with local know-how, access to our vast global network of business partners and investors, as well as free office space. All our programs are free of charge and highly customized to the participants’ individual needs in order to help them enter international markets and succeed quickly. Since launching in 2012, German Accelerator has nurtured over 220 startups which have raised more than US$2.5 billion in funding so far. German Accelerator is supported by the German Federal Ministry of Economic Affairs and Energy (BMWi). Visit www.germanaccelerator.com for more information.


© Business Wire 2019
