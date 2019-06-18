German Accelerator : Appoints Marc Filerman as CEO Life Sciences

German Accelerator announces today the appointment of Marc Filerman as
Chief Executive Officer of the Life Science program. Mr. Filerman is a
highly experienced healthcare entrepreneur and venture consultant with a
proven track record of launching and managing medical device, and
diagnostic companies. He has also been a leader in product development
strategies from pre-launch to commercialization. Having already
supported German Accelerator Life Sciences as a mentor and Selection
Committee member, he will now further advance the individually tailored
programs to provide support and strategic advice for young German
biotech, medical device, and digital health companies as they prepare to
access the US market. Mr. Filerman will succeed German Accelerator Life
Sciences’ founding CEO, Christoph Lengauer.
“The German Accelerator has established itself with uniquely tailored
programs for high potential German startups in the US life science
ecosystem. Marc has more than twenty years of experience in developing
commercialization strategies, especially in medical devices, diagnostic
imaging, and artificial intelligence, a growing area with overlap
between both life sciences and high-tech,” said Dr. Stefan Drews from
the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy. “We want to
thank Christoph for his outstanding work over the last four years, and
we look forward to Marc’s strategic and operational contribution
providing new momentum in support of the next generation of innovative
German life sciences companies on their way to the U.S. market.”
“Working in the corporate and entrepreneurial life science space for
more than twenty years, I am excited to lead the German Accelerator Life
Sciences’ efforts to provide value-building expertise and guidance to
innovative young companies,” states Marc Filerman. “I look forward to
developing new offerings that help advance startups towards success and
broaden the scope of our network in order to increase our impact on the
German entrepreneurial ecosystem.”
German Accelerator is supported by the Federal Ministry for Economic
Affairs and Energy (BMWi) and empowers high potential German startups to
scale globally. German Accelerator’s life sciences program based out of
Cambridge, Massachusetts, focuses on providing startups with access to
the world’s leading life sciences hub and guidance from experienced
industry experts to develop and execute their U.S. go-to-market
strategy. The program’s goal is to help build successful companies that
bring effective therapies and innovative medical products and
technologies to patients worldwide.
“I very much enjoyed building German Accelerator Life Sciences and look
forward to staying involved as a strategic advisor and mentor,” said
Christoph Lengauer. “We have established a successful acceleration model
that adds value to startups, and I am happy that Marc will lead the
organization going forward.”
Marc Filerman most recently worked as Commercialization and Venture
Funding Consultant providing fundraising, commercialization, and
strategic advice to early-stage ventures and in several roles at the NYU
Entrepreneurial Institute and the Venturewell organization. From 2015 to
2017, he launched and managed the NIH-funded home care tech startup,
Secora. Prior to that, he was Accelerator Executive at the CIMIT
Healthcare Accelerator at Massachusetts General Hospital, awarding
funding, leading the I-Corps innovation development program, and
mentoring multiple start-ups to funding. In 2012, he co-founded the
molecular imaging startup, Cold Spring Diagnostics, and secured seed
funding for product and market development. Before that, he managed
development, launch, and growth of Smith & Nephew Endoscopy’s Digital
Operating Room business, and successfully led the product marketing of
the cancer detection software company iCAD to profitability. Mr.
Filerman holds a Bachelor’s and a Master’s degree in Mechanical
Engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
About German Accelerator
German Accelerator empowers German startups to scale globally. We take
high potential companies on a fast-paced learning journey in the world’s
leading innovation hubs at our locations in San Francisco, Silicon
Valley, New York, Boston, and Singapore. German Accelerator provides
dedicated mentoring and intensive coaching from seasoned experts with
local know-how, access to our vast global network of business partners
and investors, as well as free office space. All our programs are free
of charge and highly customized to the participants’ individual needs in
order to help them enter international markets and succeed quickly.
Since launching in 2012, German Accelerator has nurtured over 220
startups which have raised more than US$2.5 billion in funding so far.
German Accelerator is supported by the German Federal Ministry of
Economic Affairs and Energy (BMWi). Visit www.germanaccelerator.com
for more information.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190618005410/en/