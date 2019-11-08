German Adjusted Trade Surplus EUR19.2 Billion in September

By Maria Martinez



German exports rose in September, Germany's statistics office Destatis said Friday, increasing more strongly than had been expected.

German exports were up 1.5% in September from August in adjusted terms, while imports increased 1.3% on the month, the statistics office said. The figures account for seasonal swings and calendar effects.

Economists had forecast a 0.5% increase in exports in the reporting month in adjusted terms, according to a Wall Street Journal poll.

The rise in German exports follows a sharp decrease in industrial output in September.

Germany's trade surplus--the balance of exports and imports of goods--totaled 19.2 billion euros ($21.2 billion) in calendar and seasonally adjusted terms in September, according to Destatis. This exceeds The Wall Street Journal's forecast of EUR18.3 billion.

Exports totaled EUR114.2 billion, while imports amounted to EUR93 billion, both in adjusted terms. Of the exports, EUR68.4 billion went to European Union member states and EUR45.7 billion to third countries, the office said.

