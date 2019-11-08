Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

German Adjusted Trade Surplus EUR19.2 Billion in September

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/08/2019 | 02:44am EST

By Maria Martinez

German exports rose in September, Germany's statistics office Destatis said Friday, increasing more strongly than had been expected.

German exports were up 1.5% in September from August in adjusted terms, while imports increased 1.3% on the month, the statistics office said. The figures account for seasonal swings and calendar effects.

Economists had forecast a 0.5% increase in exports in the reporting month in adjusted terms, according to a Wall Street Journal poll.

The rise in German exports follows a sharp decrease in industrial output in September.

Germany's trade surplus--the balance of exports and imports of goods--totaled 19.2 billion euros ($21.2 billion) in calendar and seasonally adjusted terms in September, according to Destatis. This exceeds The Wall Street Journal's forecast of EUR18.3 billion.

Exports totaled EUR114.2 billion, while imports amounted to EUR93 billion, both in adjusted terms. Of the exports, EUR68.4 billion went to European Union member states and EUR45.7 billion to third countries, the office said.

Write to Maria Martinez at maria.martinez@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:39aCENTRAL BANK OF SRI LANKA : Open Market Operations - 08 November 2019
PU
05:37aLloyd's of London shakes up governance with single board
RE
05:35aEL STAT HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY : Production Index in Industry (2015=100.0), September 2019
PU
05:35aEL STAT HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY : Survey on the Use of Information and Communications Technologies by Households and Individuals, 2019
PU
05:35aEL STAT HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY : Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices, October 2019
PU
05:35aEL STAT HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY : Consumer Price Index (2009=100.0)(CPI), October 2019
PU
05:35aDEUTSCHE BÖRSE COMMODITIES GMBH : Gold under pressure after sharp rise in yields
PU
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:10aBANK OF ENGLAND : Minutes of the Meeting of the Court of Directors...
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China, U.S. agree tariff rollback if phase one trade deal is completed
2ALLIANZ SE : ALLIANZ : sees 2019 profit in upper half of target range after solid third quarter
3China, U.S. agree tariff rollback if phase one trade deal is completed
4LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE : LVMH Drives Luxury to High End of Market -- WSJ
5COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA : Richemont hit by Hong Kong protests, online distributor losses

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group