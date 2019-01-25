Log in
German Business Sentiment Drops to 3-Year Low, Signaling Downturn

01/25/2019 | 04:44am EST

By Nina Adam

FRANKFURT--German business sentiment deteriorated sharply in January, a sign that the economic troubles which started in the second half of 2018 are spreading into 2019.

The Ifo Institute said Friday that its business-climate index fell to 99.1 points in January from 101.0 points in December.

The outcome, which misses economists' forecasts of 100.6 points, marks the lowest level since February 2016, when the business-climate index also reached 99.1 points.

"The German economy is experiencing a downturn," Ifo President Clemens Fuest said.

In manufacturing, the business climate deteriorated in all of the key business sectors apart from chemicals, the Ifo said.

The Ifo survey is the latest link in a chain of weak economic indicators. A survey of purchasing managers by IHS Markit on Thursday showed that German manufacturing activity contracted at the start of the year, while services activity picked up in January.

Germany is one of several large European economies that have slowed last year and economists have already started to trim their German growth outlooks for 2019.

Write to Nina Adam at nina.adam@wsj.com

