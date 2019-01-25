German Business Sentiment Drops to 3-Year Low, Signaling Downturn -- Update

(Updates with details and economists' comments)

By Nina Adam

FRANKFURT--German business sentiment deteriorated sharply in January, a sign that the economic troubles which started in the second half of 2018 are spreading into 2019.

The Ifo Institute said Friday that its business-climate index fell to 99.1 points in January from 101.0 points in December. The outcome marks the lowest level since February 2016, when the index also reached 99.1 points.

"The German economy is experiencing a downturn," Ifo President Clemens Fuest said.

German companies also seriously cut their business expectations for the next six months, according to the economic research institute, adding to recent growth concerns.

Germany is one of several large European economies that have slowed last year and economists have already started to trim their German growth outlooks for 2019.

"It's a shocker," boding ill for any quick rebound of the German economy, said Carsten Brzeski, an economist at ING.

In manufacturing, the business climate deteriorated in all of the key business sectors apart from chemicals, according to the Ifo survey. This broadly mirrors the findings of a survey of purchasing managers by IHS Markit, which on Thursday showed that German manufacturing activity contracted at the start of the year.

"The poor dynamics are driven by industry," whereas Germany's services sector is holding up well, said Klaus Wohlrabe, who conducts the Ifo's monthly business survey. Highlighting the gloomier outlook, he said "demand for industrial goods has been flagging since late last year."

Yet, most economists expect a pickup in German economic growth in the course of the first quarter, led by catch-up effects in the automotive sector following months of severe delays in passing model types for compliance with new emissions standards.

But the Ifo survey sends alarm bells ringing. "The shield that stronger domestic demand can offer against external risks will be put to a severe test in the coming months," Mr. Brzeski said.

