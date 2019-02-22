Log in
German Business Sentiment Hits 4-Year Low in February -Ifo Survey

02/22/2019 | 04:49am EST

By Nina Adam

FRANKFURT--German business sentiment hit a four-year low in February, a sign that the economic troubles which started in the second half of 2018 are continuing into 2019.

The Ifo Institute said Friday that its business-climate index fell to 98.5 in February from a revised 99.3 points in January. The outcome marks the lowest level since January 2015, when the index also stood at 98.5 points. It also misses economists' forecasts of 99.0 points.

"The German economy remains weak," Ifo President Clemens Fuest said.

What's more, German companies cut their business expectations for the next six months, according to the economic research institute, a development likely to spur growth concerns.

The German economy avoided recession by the skin of its teeth toward the end of last year, and economists have cut their growth expectations for this year in light of weaker global demand for capital goods.

In manufacturing, the business climate fell for the sixth consecutive month, the Ifo said. On Thursdays, a closely-watched survey of German purchasing managers by IHS Markit showed that the contraction in German manufacturing deepened in February.

Write to Nina Adam at nina.adam@wsj.com ; @Nina_Adam_

