German Business Sentiment Surges in August -Ifo Survey

08/27/2018 | 04:50am EDT

By Nina Adam

FRANKFURT--German business sentiment surged in August as companies raised their business outlook, the Ifo Institute said Monday.

The Ifo business-climate index jumped to 103.8 in August from 101.7 in July. Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal had forecast a much smaller increase to 101.9.

"The German economy is performing robustly," said Clemens Fuest, the president of the Ifo Institute. He said that Germany's sound domestic economy and the ceasefire in the trade conflict between the U.S. and Europe contributed to the pickup.

In manufacturing, the sentiment improved following six consecutive declines and boosted by "clearly more optimistic" expectations, especially in the automotive sector.

German services companies were also "noticeably more optimistic," according to the Ifo Institute, which each month polls about 9,000 companies in the manufacturing, services, trade and construction sectors.

The better-than-expected Ifo poll comes hot on the heels of a survey of German purchasing managers on Thursday, when data firm IHS Markit said that its composite Purchasing Managers Index hit a six-month high of 55.7 in August owing to a pickup in the services. A reading above 50.0 signals an expansion.

Write to Nina Adam at nina.adam@wsj.com

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

08-27-18 0449ET

