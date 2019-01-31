German Chancellor Merkel - Our goal is an orderly Brexit

"On the issue of Britain's exit from the European Union, we all agree that we want an orderly exit, we're not working towards a scenario that would take place without rules," Merkel told reporters after a meeting with state premiers.

"Nevertheless, we have to prepare ourselves, and we have discussed with each other that we have a close exchange and that we are ready to meet again at short notice. But our goal is another one, namely to get an orderly exit done," Merkel added.

