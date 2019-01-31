Log in
German Chancellor Merkel - Our goal is an orderly Brexit

01/31/2019 | 01:25pm EST

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday the federal government and the 16 states were taking precautions for a disorderly Brexit, but Berlin was still working to ensure that Britain leaves the European Union under a mutually agreed deal.

"On the issue of Britain's exit from the European Union, we all agree that we want an orderly exit, we're not working towards a scenario that would take place without rules," Merkel told reporters after a meeting with state premiers.

"Nevertheless, we have to prepare ourselves, and we have discussed with each other that we have a close exchange and that we are ready to meet again at short notice. But our goal is another one, namely to get an orderly exit done," Merkel added.

(Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

