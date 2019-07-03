German Chemical Industry Group Lowers 2019 Expectations

By Kim Richters



German trade association VCI has lowered its outlook for the chemical industry this year after slow economic growth and market uncertainty pressured first-half sales and production.

In the first half, chemical sector production declined by 6.5% on year in Germany, while revenue dropped 4% to 95.9 billion euros ($108.29 billion), VCI said.

The trade group revised its outlook for the year downward, now expecting production to decline 4% and revenue to fall 3%. Previously, it had expected production to fall 3.5% and revenue to drop 2.5%.

According to VCI, international geopolitical developments like the threat of rising tariffs and military conflicts are among the reasons for the lower expectations.

"The danger of a hard Brexit is also still not banished," VCI president Hans Van Bylen said.

