Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

German Chemical Industry Group Lowers 2019 Expectations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/03/2019 | 05:43am EDT

By Kim Richters

German trade association VCI has lowered its outlook for the chemical industry this year after slow economic growth and market uncertainty pressured first-half sales and production.

In the first half, chemical sector production declined by 6.5% on year in Germany, while revenue dropped 4% to 95.9 billion euros ($108.29 billion), VCI said.

The trade group revised its outlook for the year downward, now expecting production to decline 4% and revenue to fall 3%. Previously, it had expected production to fall 3.5% and revenue to drop 2.5%.

According to VCI, international geopolitical developments like the threat of rising tariffs and military conflicts are among the reasons for the lower expectations.

"The danger of a hard Brexit is also still not banished," VCI president Hans Van Bylen said.

Write to Kim Richters at kim.richters@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:57aOil prices rise after U.S. crude stockpile drop
RE
05:55aOil prices rise after U.S. crude stockpile drop
RE
05:53aRate cut bets pin dollar near 1-week lows vs yen; Swedish crown gleams
RE
05:47aUK economy shrinks as Brexit, global worries mount - PMI
RE
05:46aEU states see considerable improvement in Italy's public finances - source
RE
05:43aGerman Chemical Industry Group Lowers 2019 Expectations
DJ
05:42aUK markets watchdog proposes retail ban on crypto derivatives
RE
05:36aEuropean boosts gasoline exports to U.S. after PES refinery fire
RE
05:34aChina criticises Britain for 'shameless' comments on Hong Kong
RE
05:33aEuro zone June business growth slow as factories still faltering
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYER AG : U.S. JUDGE TO SLASH $80 MILLION ROUNDUP JURY VERDICT: court hearing
2TESLA INC. : TESLA : delivers record number of electric cars in quarter, shares up 7%
3AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : EU open to talks with U.S. in aircraft subsidies dispute
4FORD MOTOR COMPANY : Lee Iacocca, auto executive who saved Chrysler from bankruptcy, dies at 94
5STARBUCKS CORPORATION : China's Centurium Capital raises over $2 billion from GIC, Temasek, others

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About