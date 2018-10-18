Log in
German Companies Turn Gloomier About Their Future -DIHK Survey

10/18/2018 | 09:45am CEST

By Andrea Thomas

BERLIN--Germany's businesses have become more pessimistic about their future due to a shortage of skilled workers, slowing export growth and global uncertainties, according to a survey published Thursday by a business group.

The more cautious outlook prompted the Association of German Chambers of Industry and Commerce to trim its German growth forecast to 1.8% for this year from 2.2% previously, against 2.2% growth last year. For next year, the group known as DIHK sees growth slowing to 1.7%

"The air is getting thinner," DIHK said in its report on a survey of 27,000 German companies conducted in the fall.

"Companies are looking noticeably more pessimistic into their future business--the strongest deterioration of business expectations in four years. This is particularly the case for the industry," DIHK said.

Only 22% of the companies polled see their business doing better in the 12 months ahead compared with 26% in the previous survey done in early summer, while 11% expect their situation to get worse, up from 9% previously.

Companies' concern is mainly about a shortage of skilled workers, labor costs and energy and commodity prices and their possible negative impact on German products' price competitiveness, it said.

Companies' export expectations clearly deteriorated and are below the country's long-term average, DIHK said.

"Distortions in trade policies are unsettling companies and are already leaving visible skid marks in their business," the group said. "Companies fear that rampant trade conflicts, particularly between the U.S. and China, will have a serious impact on trade over the course of the next twelve months."

Overall, the industry group predicts export growth to slow to 2.8% this year and to 2.5% in 2019, after last year's 4.6% increase.

Companies will continue to take on more staff for the 14th year running, but the survey indicates that pace will slow somewhat, DIHK said.

Write to Andrea Thomas at andrea.thomas@wsj.com

