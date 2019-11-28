Log in
German Consumer Prices Fell More Than Expected in November

11/28/2019 | 08:55am EST

By Maria Martinez

German consumer prices fell more than expected in November, moving even further away from the European Central Bank's inflation target.

Consumer prices fell 0.8% on the month in November, measured by both national and European Union-harmonized standards, the Federal Statistical Office said Thursday.

Economists in a survey by The Wall Street Journal had forecast a decline of 0.5% in national standards and a fall of 0.7% in EU-harmonized prices.

Consumer prices were up 1.1% on the year according to national standards, below economists' forecast of a 1.3% increase, while according to EU-harmonized standards prices were up 1.2% on year, below forecasts of 1.3%.

The annual inflation rate continues to be pushed lower by falling energy prices, which were down 3.7% on the year in November, data from the Federal Statistical Office showed.

Write to Maria Martinez at maria.martinez@wsj.com

