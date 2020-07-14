German Consumer Prices Rose in June, in Line With Forecasts

By Maria Martinez



German consumer prices rose in June, driven by a rise in food and drinks prices and confirming preliminary data, German statistics agency Destatis said Tuesday.

Consumer prices in June rose 0.6% month-on-month measured by national standards and 0.7% by EU-harmonized standards, Destatis said. Both increases were in line with the forecasts of economists polled by Dow Jones Newswires.

Consumer prices were up 0.9% year-on-year by national standards and 0.8% on year by EU-harmonized standards. Both increases were also in line with the forecasts of economists polled by Dow Jones Newswires.

