German Consumer Prices Slowed in March

By Maria Martinez



German consumer prices decelerated in March in line with forecasts, driven by the sharp drop in energy prices, German statistics agency Destatis said Thursday.

The consumer price index increased 0.1% compared with February and increased 1.4% compared with the same month a year earlier, Destatis said. Both figures were in line with the forecasts of economists polled by The Wall Street Journal.

The European Union-harmonized inflation index rose 0.1% compared with February and rose 1.3% compared with the previous year. These figures were also in line with the forecasts of The Wall Street Journal.

Write to Maria Martinez at maria.martinez@wsj.com