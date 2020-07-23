Log in
German Consumer Sentiment Set to Continue Steady Recovery in August -GfK

07/23/2020 | 02:15am EDT

By Maria Martinez

German consumer sentiment is set to rise strongly in August, continuing its recovery from the coronavirus shock for the third consecutive month, market-research group GfK said Thursday.

GfK's forward-looking consumer-sentiment index is set to increase to minus 0.3 in August from an upwardly revised minus 9.4 points in July. Economists surveyed by Dow Jones Newswires had forecast a score of minus 4.8 points for August.

A V-shaped trend is emerging for the consumer climate in Germany: a sharp decline in consumer sentiment immediately followed by a rapid recovery, GfK said. The consumer-sentiment index has gained almost 23 points since its low of minus 23.1 points in May.

"There is no doubt that the reduction in value-added tax has contributed to the extremely positive progress," said Rolf Buerkl, consumer expert at GfK, explaining that consumers are looking to make major purchases earlier than planned, which will help boost spending this year.

However, Mr. Buerkl warned that the propensity to consume could decline again in January 2021 when the original VAT rate will apply again, as happened in the run-up to the last VAT increase in 2007.

GfK uses data from three subindexes from the current month to derive a sentiment figure for the coming month, measuring economic expectations, income expectations and propensity to buy. In July, economic expectations have once again gained slightly, while income expectations and the propensity to buy have seen a significant increase for the third consecutive time.

Economic expectations rose to 10.6 in July from 8.5 in June, showing a modest pick-up.

"It seems that consumers increasingly believe that the German economy can recover within a reasonable period of time," GfK said.

Income expectations rose to 18.6 in July from 6.6 in June, as the promise of a child bonus payment and a noticeable decrease in price expectations are propping up the indicator, GfK said.

The propensity-to-buy measure benefited particularly from the VAT cut, rising to 42.5 in July from 19.4 points in June.

While based on past experience the impact on domestic demand won't last, the VAT cut will serve as an important support to the economy, GfK said.

Write to Maria Martinez at maria.martinez@wsj.com

