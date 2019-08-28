German Consumer Sentiment Set to Show Resilience in September

By Emese Bartha

FRANKFURT--German consumer sentiment is set to hold up and show resilience in September, despite concerns over a significant economic slowdown in the country, market research group GfK said in its monthly survey on Wednesday.

GfK's forward-looking index is set to come in at 9.7 points in September, unchanged from August, GfK said. The outcome beats economists' expectations of a 9.6 point print in the Dow Jones Newswires' survey.

"The preconditions are given that domestic demand will remain an important pillar in the coming months, in times of an economic slowdown, " GfK said.

Economic and business sentiment indicators, Ifo and ZEW, point to a growing likelihood of technical recession in Germany in the third quarter, following a 0.1% contraction in the second quarter.

GfK uses three sub-indexes for the current month to derive a sentiment figure for the coming month. Economic expectations slid to minus 12.0 points in August from minus 3.7 points in July, the lowest level since January 2013, when it stood at minus 12.5 points.

Income expectations eroded to 50.1 points in August from 50.8 points in July, GfK said. The propensity to buy-which gauges willingness to purchase big-ticket items--rose to 48.8 points from 46.3 points, it said.

"It is important for a stable domestic demand that the situation in the labor market remains stable," GfK said.

